The Saudi Pro League is one of the fastest growing competitions in world football and its vast wealth and recruitment has been the dominant story of this summer’s transfer window.

The growth of the country’s top flight can largely be attributed to huge financial investment by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is evident not only in football but also sport as a whole, as the country looks to make major strides in both LIV golf and boxing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard is the latest big name to move to the league as he begins a new adventure in management with Al-Ettifaq.

The former Aston Villa manager is just one of a number of high profile figures to join the Pro League this summer, with a number of football’s biggest players following Al- Nassr’s January recruit Cristiano Ronaldo.

With that in mind we have taken a look at some of the biggest names to move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League this summer.

Which footballers have moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer?

Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world when Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr in January and it appears he has set a trend for more of Europe’s elite footballers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are all the names to sign for a Saudi Arabian football club in this summer's transfer window.

6 June - Karim Benzema: Real Madrid to Al Ittihad (Free transfer)

Karim Benzema was the first high profile signing this summer in Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema got Saudi Arabia’s summer business underway and he agreed to Real Madrid for a move to Asian champions Al Ittihad, thus ending his 14-year stay in the Spanish capital.

He is the second Ballon d’Or winner to move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Nassr’s January recruit Cristiano Ronaldo.

21 June - N’Golo Kante: Chelsea to Al Ittihad (Free transfer)

Two time Premier League winner N'Golo Kante has completed a move to Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Al Ittihad continued to revamp their team with the addition of two time Premier League winner N’Golo Kante. The former World Cup winning midfielder has signed a four year contract with the club and leaves Stamford Bridge after an incredible seven year career with Chelsea.

24 June - Ruben Neves: Wolves to Al Hilal (£47 million)

Ruben Neves has left Wolves to move to the Saudi Pro League. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia was beginning to build a reputation for signing players at the twilight of their careers. However, that image changed with the signing of Wolves midfielder and captain Ruben Neves.

Al Hilal bought the Portuguese international for a club-record-fee of £47 million and he signed for Asia’s most successful club on a three year deal.

25 June - Kalidou Koulibaly: Chelsea to Al Hilal (£17 million)

Koulibaly struggled for form at Chelsea during his only season with the club. (Getty Images)

Al Hilal continued to improve their team with the signing of former African Cup of Nations winner Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender rose to prominence during a successful spell with Napoli, but he struggled for form in his one and only season at Chelsea as the club dropped to the bottom half of the table.

28 June - Edouard Mendy: Chelsea to Al Hilal (£16 million)

Edouard Mendy is another big name player to leave Chelsea for Saudi Arabia. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia continued its raid on Stamford Bridge with the signing of Edouard Mendy, who joined Senegal team mate Koulibaly at Al Hilal.

Mendy won UEFA Men’s Best Goalkeeper award in 2021 after his Champions League triumph - but he slipped down the pecking order after a loss of form last season.

3 July - Marcelo Brozovic: Inter Milan to Al Nassr (£15 million)

Brozovic captained Inter Milan during their Champions League final defeat to Man City. (Getty Images)

Marcelo Brozovic has agreed to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr next season. The Croatian midfielder enjoyed an eight year spell at Inter Milan and lifted the Scudetto in 2021.

He played his last game for the club in the Champions League final loss to Man City - becoming the first ever Croatian to captain a team in the final.

3 July - Jota: Celtic to Al-Ittihad (£25 million)

Jota won the treble in his final season at Celtic. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portuguese winger Jota was one of the Celtic’s stand out players during their treble winning season of 2022/23, but he starts next year in the Saudi Pro League.

The 24-year-old is another example of a younger footballer moving to Asia as he follows in the footsteps of Ruben Neves.

3 July: Steven Gerrard: joins Al Ettifaq as manager

Steven Gerrard is back in management for the first time since leaving Aston Villa. (Getty Images)

Former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is back in club management, and has agreed to join Al Ettifaq.