Jordan Henderson could link up with former Liverpool team mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia

Jordan Henderson is considering his future as a Liverpool footballer, amid interest from Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The England international is reportedly a top target for the Saudi Pro League side, who recently announced the managerial appointment of Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Henderson has spent 12 years at Liverpool and has been a key part of the club’s success in recent years under manager Jurgen Klopp.

But is the midfielder likely to leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia and how much money has he been offered?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Jordan Henderson leaving Liverpool?

Jordan Henderson played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool. (Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson’s future at Liverpool is in doubt this summer as he weighs up an offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

The move would see him be reunited with his former Liverpool team mate and captain Steven Gerrard who begins life in the dugout as manager of Al Ettifaq.

Henderson played alongside Gerrard for four years and later succeeded him as captain of Liverpool in 2015.

How long does Jordan Henderson have left on his Liverpool contract?

Jordan Henderson has been one of Liverpool's stand out performers under Jurgen Klopp. (Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson has been a key part of the Liverpool team since arriving from his boyhood club Sunderland in 2011.

As it stands the England international has two years remaining on his existing Liverpool contract.

Henderson is reportedly set to hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over his future at the club to seek clarity over how much he will contribute in the upcoming season.

The Reds are currently in the middle of a huge rebuild this summer after their failure to reach the Champions League last season. They have bolstered the squad with moves for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

A further move for Romeo Lavia from Southampton has also been speculated during the summer window.

What wage has Jordan Henderson been offered by Al-Ettifaq?

Al-Ettifaq have reportedly offered to more than triple Jordan Henderson’s £200,000-a-week salary with a two-year contract, including a third year option, according to Sky Sports.

