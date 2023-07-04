Steven Gerrard has been out of work since October

Steven Gerrard has been appointed as the new head coach of the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, the club has confirmed.

This news comes only a few weeks after the former Rangers boss had said he “received an invitation to look at a potential offer” but that he would not be taking it up.

Taking to their social media pages, the Saudi club said: “Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach.”

Gerrard, who retired from the pitch in 2016, has been out of work since he was sacked from Aston Villa back in October 2022. The ex-Liverpool captain had previously been in charge of the Scottish Premiership side Rangers, leading them to the league title in 2021. The 43-year-old manager then joined the Premier League side but was sacked only 11 months into his role at Villa Park after securing just 13 wins from 40 matches.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in the 16-team Saudi Pro League last season and the league, which has now been expanded to 18 teams for the upcoming campaign, is set to feature players such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante as well as the former Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is Steven Gerrard’s contract and salary?

It has not been confirmed what Gerrard’s contract will be with the Saudi club, nor is it known how much he will earn but what is certain is that the former Aston Villa boss will be one of the best paid managers in the business.

Al-Ettifaq are not considered to be one of the ‘big four’ Saudi clubs but they will not be strapped for cash when the transfer season comes and the ex-England legend is likely to be given a huge transfer pot in order to bolster their forward line.

Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho have already been linked with a move to the club in order to team up with their former Liverpool colleague.

What is Steven Gerrard’s net worth?

According to the websites Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Steven Gerrard is estimated to have a net worth of around £70.1 million and this will only increase once he heads to the Middle East.

Who else is in the Saudi Pro League?

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to sign with a club in the Saudi Pro League following his unceremonial departure from Manchester United. The Portuguese star joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he heavily criticised the Red Devils.

2023 has, however, seen the formidable striker joined in the country by 2022 Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema, who turned down another season with Real Madrid, and ex-Chelsea icon N’Golo Kante. Eduoard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have also made the jump.