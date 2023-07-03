Romeo Lavia made 29 appearances for Southampton last season and is viewed as a rising star in European football

Liverpool are preparing a bid to sign Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

The Red's are actively looking to strengthen their midfield and recently completed a deal to sign Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister.

Lavia suffered relegation with The Saint’s last season but was one of their standout players for the club. The Belgian youngster became the first footballer born in 2004 to score in the Premier League and he made a total of 29 first team appearances, whilst also reaching the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The teenager’s impressive form in midfield earned him a call up to the Belgium national team at just 19-years of age and he is targeting a place in Domenico Tedesco’s Euro 2024 squad ahead of the tournament next summer.

Lavia has been linked with a host of Europe’s biggest clubs and it appears increasingly likely that Southampton will cash in on their young midfielder as they adjust to life in the second tier for the first time since 2012.

But who is the favourite to sign Romeo Lavia this summer?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Romeo Lavia?

Romeo Lavia was one of Southampton's stand out players last term. (Getty Images)

Romeo Lavia is a 19-year-old defensive midfielder who currently plays for Southampton.

The Belgian international began his career in the Anderlecht academy but he signed his first professional contract with Manchester City in the summer of 2020.

Lavia spent a total of two seasons with Man City and started training with the first team in 2021. During his time with Pep Guardiola’s side he made just one first team appearance which was a Carabao Cup victory against Wycombe Wanderers.

Southampton signed Lavia in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £10 million with a further £3.5 million in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause, according to the BBC.

The Belgian instantly became a fan favourite for Southampton and he was a regular first team starter with 29 Premier League appearances.

Lavia impressed on his return to his old club in the Carabao Cup and made an assist during a 2-0 victory in the quarter-final.

Despite Lavia’s impressive form it proved to be a dismal season for The Saints and they were relegated with just 25 points.

Romeo Lavia playing style

Romeo Lavia has earned plaudits for his performances in the defensive midfield area and claims his inspirations are Barcelona star Sergio Busquets and ex Manchester City team mate Fernandinho.

Lavia has been praised for his defensive awareness, work rate and calmness on the ball, despite playing for a struggling team.

Who are the favourites to sign Romeo Lavia?

Liverpool are the firm favourites to sign Romeo Lavia and they are expected to make an opening bid in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are actively looking to refresh their midfield after missing out on Champions League football last term. The Reds recently completed a move to sign Alexis Mac Alister, while Lavia is also believed to be a target for the club.

Arsenal are another potential suitor for the Belgian as Mikel Arteta looks to bridge the gap between his side and treble winners Manchester City.

Arteta completed a deal to sign Declan Rice, but he is reportedly looking for further reinforcements in the midfield area.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Newcastle are also linked with the midfielder. While former club Manchester City are believed to have a buy-back clause on Lavia, although that reportedly does not come into effect until next summer.

Here are the current odds for Romeo Lavia’s next club after the summer transfer window: