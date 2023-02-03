Newcastle United and Manchester United are looking to write their names into the history books in the 2023 Carabao Cup final

Since the inauguration of the tournament in 1960 a number of footballing icons have lifted the trophy - the likes of Vincent Kompany, John Terry, Steven Gerrard and most recently Jordan Henderson have all captained their team to glory in the showpiece event.

This year’s final sees Newcastle United face Manchester United in an all Premier League showdown. Both teams are aiming to write their names into the history books at Wembley Stadium. But who is the most successful team in Carabao Cup history?

Here is everything you need to know.

When was the League Cup founded

The League Cup was first formed in the 1960/61 campaign, the competition is controlled by the English Football League, permitting all 92 clubs from England’s top four divisions to compete for the title.

Aston Villa became the first team to win the League Cup in 1961 and they did so with a 3-2 victory against Rotherham over two legs. For the first six years, the final of the competition was played over two legs with one game being played at home and one game being played away.

Since 1967 the competition has mainly been decided by a one game final at Wembley Stadium. Although there have been instances where a replay has taken place. For example the 1977, 1978, 1981 and 1984 finals were all decided over two or more games.

Who is the most successful team in League Cup history?

Overall there have been 23 different winners of the League Cup during the 63 year history of the competition. Last year’s winners Liverpool became the most successful team in the history of the tournament after their penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Carabao Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

The Reds have lifted the League Cup a record nine times. Their most successful period came between 1981 and 1984 where they lifted the trophy in four consecutive seasons.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are the second most successful team in League Cup history with eight titles. The Citizens have been dominant in the competition in recent seasons and six of their titles have come in the last 10 years.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United have also enjoyed a great deal of success in the League Cup. All three teams have won the cup five times. Here are the 12 most successful teams in the history of the competition:

Liverpool - 9 titles

Manchester City - 8 titles

Aston Villa - 5 titles

Chelsea - 5 titles

Manchester United - 5 titles

Tottenham Hotspur - 4 titles

Nottingham Forest - 4 titles

Leicester City - 3 titles

Arsenal - 2 titles

Norwich - 2 titles

Birmingham City - 2 titles

Wolves - 2 titles

Who is the most successful manager in League Cup history?

The League Cup final has been lifted by some of the greatest names in football management and the likes of Alex Ferguson, Brian Clough and Pep Guardiola all currently lead the way with four League Cup titles.

Guardiola has broken a number of records during his time in England and he is the only manager to ever win the League Cup in four consecutive seasons, he eclipsed the record of three successive titles that was previously set by Liverpool manager Bob Paisley during the 1980s.