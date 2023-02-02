Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes received a straight red during the semi-final game against Southampton

Newcastle United secured their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 aggregate victory against Southampton across two legs.

Newcastle were good value for their victory against the Saints in the second leg of the semi-final, but they were handed a blow late in the second half when Bruno Guimaraes saw red for a dangerous tackle on Sam Edozie.

The Brazilian midfielder has been an instrumental figure for the The Magpies since signing for the club from Lyon in January last year. Guimaraes has been an ever-present in midfield for Newcastle since last season and he has been one of Eddie Howe’s most consistent performers.

But is Bruno Guimaraes able to play in the upcoming cup final against Manchester United? Here is everything you need to know.

Can Bruno Guimaraes play in the Carabao Cup final?

Bruno Guimaraes has been handed a three-game suspension after his red card against Southampton. Fortunately for Newcastle fans, this means the talismanic midfielder will return just in time for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 26 February.

Carabao Cup rules state that all suspensions are applied to domestic competitions as well, meaning Guimaraes is instead missing Newcastle’s upcoming Premier League games against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Liverpool.

This is a consequence that the majority of Newcastle fans are happy to settle for as they aim to win their first trophy since the Inter Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

What did Eddie Howe say after the game?

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle to their first League Cup final since 1976 and their first major cup final in all competitions since 1999.

He expressed his delight to reach the final and said: “It feels really good tonight. I am delighted for everyone connected with the club. It really was a tense night. It was a great atmosphere and a brilliant environment for the players to play in.”

Howe also spoke about the importance of Bruno Guimaraes in midfield and admitted he would be a blow to miss him in the upcoming Premier League games.

Howe described it as: “A huge blow for us and it will take for it to sink in. He’s a huge player as everything goes through him - we’ll miss him. It will be an opportunity for someone else.”

Newcastle are currently enjoying their best start to a Premier League season in over 20 years and they are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2003.