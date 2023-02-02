Newcastle United face Manchester United in a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final at Wembley when the two meet for their Carabao Cup 2023 showdown

Tickets for the final of the 2023 Carabao Cup are in high demand after Newcastle United and Manchester United booked their place for the Wembley showdown - in a repeat of the 1999 FA Cup final.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side are aiming to avenge their loss from 24 years. The Magpies are chasing their first ever Carabao Cup title. Newcastle are also looking to end their 54 year wait for a major domestic honour - the club’s last piece of silverware came in the Inter Cities Fairs Cup back in 1969.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whereas opponents Man Utd are hoping to return to the top of English football and they are chasing their first trophy for six years - the Red Devils last major honour came in 2017 when Jose Mourinho guided them to a Europa League triumph.

Tickets are likely to be in high demand for both sets of supporters, but when do Carabao Cup final tickets go on sale and how can fans get tickets for the big game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup 2023 final?

The 2023 Carabao Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 26 February.

Advertisement

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford celebrate as Manchester United reach the Carabao Cup final. (Getty Images)

It will be Newcastle’s first cup final appearance in 24 years and their first ever final at Wembley Stadium since it reopened in 2007.

Advertisement

What time is Carabao Cup 2023 kick off?

The 2023 Carabao Cup final between Newcastle and Manchester United has a kick off time of 4.30pm. Those not attending the game will be able to watch live coverage of the final on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The game can also be streamed on SkyGo which is available for customers to download on their mobile phone and electronic device.

Advertisement

When do Carabao Cup 2023 tickets go on sale?

With Newcastle United and Manchester United going head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a ticket.

At the moment, it’s still not determined when tickets go on sale or how much they’ll be. Each club will be allocated their own amount of tickets and they will be sold on the Newcastle United and Manchester United website. In previous years each club has been allocated 33,000 tickets each, with the remainder of the 90,000 being allocated to corporate seats, VIPs and the media.

Last year, when Liverpool faced Chelsea, Liverpool offered first dibs on final tickets to fans who had attended at least three games from a selection of Carabao Cup fixtures. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs mirror this system. It is likely that previous attendees, members and season ticket holders will be granted first access to tickets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to get Carabao Cup 2023 tickets

Fans can also attend the game by purchasing a Club Wembley membership. Club Wembley is the only way to guarantee premium seating and hospitality packages for the Carabao Cup final.

There are six various memberships available which provide you with a luxurious experience whilst attending the game. A Club Wembley membership also entitles you to VIP access to both FA Cup semi-finals and the FA Cup final.

Prices for a Club Membership membership range from £2466 to £37,200 a year and their are a range of different benefits available such as complimentary train tickets and meeting members of the England team. You can compare all the benefits on the Club Wembley website.

Advertisement

How much are tickets for the Carabao Cup final?

Advertisement

The official pricing for this year’s Carabao Cup final has not yet been determined. However, last year’s ticket prices can give us an indication for this time around.