Lionel Messi was booed off the pitch during his final game for PSG

Lionel Messi is leaving PSG. (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s departure from Paris Saint Germain has been confirmed and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now a free agent in the summer transfer window.

The Argentinian international is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation and in some people's eyes the greatest player of all time. Messi further cemented his status as an all-time great during last year’s World Cup where he guided his nation to glory.

Messi’s availability is likely to attract attention from some of the world’s biggest football clubs including his former employers Barcelona. But who are the favourites to sign Lionel Messi this summer? Here is everything you need to know.

Why is Lionel Messi leaving Paris Saint Germain?

Lionel Messi has confirmed his intention to leave PSG this summer and the forward will not return for a third season. Messi signed for the French giants in 2021 on a two-year contract and left Barcelona after an 18-year association with the club.

The Argentinian won back-to-back Ligue 1 titles during his time with PSG and scored 32 goals in 71 appearances whilst also providing 34 assists. Messi’s contract at PSG included an option to extend his contract for a third year but the World Cup winner has opted not to extend the deal.

Lionel Messi won two titles with PSG. (Getty Images)

The striker was also suspended by PSG earlier this season for going on a personal trip to Saudi Arabia without permission.

PSG are reportedly focusing on a new strategy which focuses on recruiting young French players instead of superstar talents - leading to speculation over more high-profile departures including Neymar.

Who is the favourite to sign Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi is still regarded as one of the best players in world football as he approaches the twilight years of his career.

This was highlighted by the Argentine forward during the World Cup in December when he was awarded the tournament’s Golden Ball.

Barcelona are the early favourites to sign Messi in a move which would see him return to his former club. Barcelona are managed by Messi’s former team mate Xavi and the Spaniard has publicly spoken about his interest in re-signing Messi.

Xavi told the Spanish press: “My priorities are very clear. I don’t have to make them public, but it is true I’d like a lot that Messi returns.”

Messi remains Barcelona and La Liga’s all-time leading goal scorer and assist maker and he lifted a total of 10 league titles and four Champions League’s during his first stint with the club.

Messi currently serves as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia and he has also been heavily linked with a move to their football league where he would join former rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami are also among the frontrunners to sign Lionel Messi. The MLS side who are co-owned by David Beckham are reportedly in talks with Messi’s former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo Martino.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have also been linked with a move to sign Messi along with Chelsea and Napoli.

Here are the bookmakers' favourites to sign Lionel Messi, according to SkyBet. (Odds correct as of 5 June)