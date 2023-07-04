Geoff Shreeves is one of a number of high profile departures from Sky Sports, following the likes of Jeff Stelling, Graeme Souness and Martin Tyler in leaving this summer

Geoff Shreeves has announced that he is leaving Sky Sports with immediate effect ahead of the new football season.

The pitchside reporter is putting down his microphone after a 31 year association with Sky. Shreeves is one of a number of high profile names to leave the sports broadcaster this summer after veteran presenter Jeff Stelling, pundit Graeme Souness and commentator Martin Tyler.

Shreeves arrived at Sky Sports during the inaugural season of the Premier League in 1992 and his pitchside presence and post match interviews are a staple of the channel’s football coverage.

Shreeves describes his experience with Sky Sports as the “best party” he could ever imagine attending, but why is he leaving the sports broadcaster and how have people reacted to his departure?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Geoff Shreeves?

Geoff Shreeves has interviewed some of the games biggest names. (Getty Images)

Geoff Shreeves is a pitchside footballer reporter for Sky Sports who is responsible for conducting pre and post-match interviews with the games biggest names including managers, players and football owners.

Shreeves started his career as an estate agent, but later became a sports reporter. He was involved in the 1990 World Cup in the USA and joined Sky Sports two years later.

Shreeves’ arrival coincided with the launch of the Premier League and he worked as a touchline reporter for the first televised match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in August 1992 with Teddy Sheringham grabbing the winner for Brian Clough’s side.

The experienced reporter was also a regular presenter for The Debate, Sunday Supplement and The Football Show. He also produced Football Godfathers for Sky’s History channels and interviewed many of the game’s biggest names in management such as Louis Van Gaal, Roy Hodgson, Claudio Ranieri and Sven Goran Eriksson.

Why is Geoff Shreeves leaving Sky Sports?

Geoff Shreeves has hinted that he could land a new TV role in the near future after his shock exit from Sky Sports and claims he is hoping to announce a new venture in the near future.

Shreeves reportedly rejected an offer to remain in his current job after being offered a contract with a significant pay cut, according to The Telegraph.

What’s been said?

Geoff Shreeves has left Sky Sports after more than three decades.

On announcing the news, Shreeves said: “There’s an old saying that you always have to know the best time to leave even the greatest party.

“And that’s what my 32 years at Sky have been - the most fantastic party I could ever imagine attending. From the first kick of a ball in the live coverage of the Premier League to Manchester City’s title celebrations last season - with plenty in between.

“I have been fortunate to work for a ground- breaking company who have helped revolutionise football. But the time is right to move on.”

He added: “Sky have been incredibly generous in recognition of my service and I can’t speak more highly of so many people I’ve worked with over three decades. I now have the opportunity for new experiences which I’m looking forward to announcing in the very near future.”

The experienced reporter has been praised for his work on the channel by a number of presenters.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher tweeted: “Sky Sports legend! Great at his job especially when asking managers the difficult questions, great company & will be missed!! Cheers Geoff.”

Commentator Clive Tydesley added: “One of the very best.”