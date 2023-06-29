Stormzy and Wilfried Zaha are the latest celebrities to invest in a football club

A number of celebrities have taken on the role of owning a football club. (Getty Images/ Graphic by Mark Hall)

British rapper Stormzy has become the latest big name celebrity to invest in a football club as he becomes the co-owner of his local team AFC Croydon Athletic.

Stormzy is a part of a three-man consortium which also features Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha and Danny Young.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award winning singer is aiming to elevate the ninth tier club up the footballing pyramid and he will be hoping to take inspiration from last year’s success story in National League champions Wrexham.

The Welsh football club, who are owned by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, ended their 15-year hiatus from the Football League with a record breaking tally of 111 points.

The story of Wrexham captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world and a whole new fanbase was introduced to fifth tier football thanks to the success of the popular series Welcome to Wrexham.

Stormzy is just one of a number of celebrities to try his hand at football ownership and here we take a look at some of the most famous and surprising celebrity football owners and investors.

Which celebrities own football clubs?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny - Wrexham AFC

Wrexham enjoyed a record-breaking campaign as they won promotion back to the Football League. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenny completed the surprise takeover of Wrexham AFC in November 2020 and the deal itself was confirmed in February 2021.

The pair documented their first full season with the club in the sports series Welcome to Wrexham. During their first campaign, the North Wales side recorded an impressive second place finish which saw them come narrowly below champions Stockport County.

Their dream in the 2021/22 season ended in heartbreak after a dramatic 5-4 defeat to Grimsby Town, but the following season they went one better and earnt promotion by lifting the National League title.

Elton John - Watford

Watford were FA Cup finalists during Elton John's time as owner. (Getty Images)

Elton John signed off his UK singing career in style with what is believed to be his last ever performance at Glastonbury’s festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rocket Man stopped off at Watford’s Vicarage Road as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour last year, as he has a deep rooted connection with the football club.

John is a lifelong fan of Watford and he attended games as a child before kick starting his music career. He became a chairman and director of the club in 1976 and appointed Graham Taylor as manager as the Hornets rose three divisions.

During the height of John’s ownership Watford recorded a second place finish in the top-flight in 1982/83 and competed with Liverpool for the title.They also reached the FA Cup final the following year before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Everton.

The Tiny Dancer singer eventually sold Watford in 1987 but continued to remain president for several years before stepping away from the role in 2002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John remains associated with Watford and still has shares but he is no longer a prominent figure in the decision making process and the club is now run by the Pozzo family.

Delia Smith - Norwich City

Delia Smith has enjoyed a 27-year association with Norwich City. (Getty Images)

Delia Smith has enjoyed an incredible 27-year stint as owner of Norwich City alongside her husband Michael Wynn-Jones who worked as a writer, editor and publisher.

The famous television presenter and cooking teacher arrived at Carrow Road in 1996 at a time when the club faced huge financial difficulties.

During her time with the club the Canaries have experienced numerous promotions and relegations between the Premier League and the Championship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Smith’s most memorable moment in football ownership came during the final game of the 2004/2005 season when she entered the pitch at half-time to directly address the supporters during the club’s relegation battle with Manchester City. The Celebrity chef’s line: “Let’s be avin you! Come on!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiC679ASOyA

Jade Thirwall - South Shields

Jade Thirwall is a shareholder at South Shields FC. (YouTube)

Little Mix star Jade Thirwall is a shareholder at her hometown club South Shields FC.

The former X Factor winner became honorary president of the football club in 2020. During this time the club has achieved success on the field and they were crowned of the Northern Premier League last season under manager Kevin Phillips.

The team enter next season in the sixth tier of English football and they recently welcomed former Sunderland midfielder Julio Arca as their new manager after Phillips’ departure.

Michael B Jordan - Bournemouth

Creed star Michael B Jordan is now on the board at Bournemouth. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bournemouth enjoyed unprecedented success in reaching the Premier League under their previous owner Maxim Denim, but they began a new era of ownership in December 2022 after the takeover of American businessman Bill Foley.

However, Foley was not the only American to make a significant investment into the south coast football club and they are now backed by award winning actor Michael B Jordan.

The Creed and Black Panther star appeared on the Graham Norton show earlier this year and claimed there was so much potential to invest.

Jordan added: “If you give to the community, and you have new managers and players you can raise the culture of the team. It’s exciting.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cherries recently made the decision to replace Gary O’ Neil with new head coach Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth begin their first full season under the new ownership.

Olly Murs - Coggeshall Town

Former X Factor star Olly Murs was a shareholder at Coggeshall Town. (YouTube)

Popstar Olly Murs rose to fame when he finished runner-up on the 2009 series of the X Factor, but he also had ambitions to become a professional footballer and played in the non league for Witham Town between 2006 and 2008.

The Heart Skips a Beat singer rediscovered his football dream in 2017 when he became a co-owner and player for Essex football club Coggeshall Town FC.

Murs enjoyed a five year association with the football club but made the decision to step back from his role in June 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murs said: “I think it’s a fantastic football club… and just wish them all the success in the future.

“I had to take a step back. I had a lot going on last year with my knee, getting the album finished and that coming out. And this year, with getting married, I had to step back from my duties at the club and I wish them well.”

Cesar Azpilicueta - Hashtag United

Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta is a co-owner of Hashtag United. (Getty Images)

Hashtag United is an Essex based football club which was founded by YouTube Spencer Carmichael-Brown in 2016.

The team initially consisted of the YouTuber’s friends from school and university and it has enjoyed a rapid ascension up the football pyramid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In early 2018, their profile was boosted further as they received investment from Chelsea captain and Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta.