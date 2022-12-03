Stormzy and Cliff Richards competed for the top spot in the UK charts this week

Stormzy has claimed his third number one album after This Is What I Mean debuted at the top of the UK albums chart.

The British grime star, 29, fought off close competition from 82-year-old veteran singer Sir Cliff Richard’s first new Christmas album in 19 years to secure the top spot in the Official Albums Chart. Stormzy released his new album last Friday (25 November) with critics and fans praising the genre-spanning 12-track offering.

Advertisement

It comes three years after his 2019 number one album Heavy Is The Head and explores personal topics including forgiving his absent father and his feelings of paranoia, depression and self-doubt. The Croydon-born rapper, whose real name is Michael Omari, previously topped the charts with his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer in 2017.

Sir Cliff, who secured the second spot with album Christmas With Cliff, was pictured holding his rival’s new record while at the Royal Berkshire Hotel, Ascot this week as he checked out the competition. Following the death of Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie at the age of 79, the British-American rock band’s 1977 album Rumours and hits collection 50 Years – Don’t Stop returned to the top 40 this week.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know:

How many number one albums has Stormzy had?

Advertisement

This Is What I Mean is Stormzy’s third number one album in the UK. It follows his 2017 debut album Gang Signs & Prayer and his 2019 sophomore effort Heavy is the Head in topping the charts.

Stormzy’s debut album Gang Signs & Prayer also topped the charts in Ireland and Australia in 2017. The Grime artist has also had number one singles with Vossi Bop and Own It (featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy).

Stormzy

Gang Signs & Prayer won British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards and it has been certified Platinum in the UK. Heavy is the Head has been certified Gold as well.

Advertisement

“It takes two to make a classic chart race”

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “Everyone loves a tight number one race, and this week’s battle between Sir Cliff Richard and Stormzy has been an absolute classic, pitching two of our musical icons head-to-head. We at Official Charts are of course delighted to congratulate Stormzy on his big win, but it is also only right to doff our chart cap to Sir Cliff too. It takes two to make a classic chart race and that has certainly been the case this week. Great work, both!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, pop superstar Taylor Swift reigned supreme on the singles charts for a sixth consecutive week with her number one track Anti-Hero, fighting off competition from Meghan Trainor with Made You Look which peaked at number two. Festive regulars including Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Last Christmas from Wham also made a re-appearance in the top 10.