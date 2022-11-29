Louis Theroux Interviews... season one ends with Rita Ora - these are four people that Louis should speak to for a second season of the BBC Two show.

In the first season of BBC Two documentary series Louis Theroux Interviews…, the award winning filmmaker spoke to rapper Stormzy, Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench, singer and musician Yungblud, adventurer Bear Grylls, and Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan.

Theroux has a knack of asking candid and personal questions of big names without (usually) causing offence. With one episode of the series left to air, this is what we know about the fate of a second season, and some suggestions for who he should interview next.

Louis Theroux

Will there be another season of Louis Theroux Interviews…?

BBC Two has not yet confirmed whether there will be a second season of Louis Theroux interviews... However, Theroux is a very bankable name so it seems likely that if he has the appetite for a second series, the BBC will give him one. Watch this space for updates on the fate of Louis Theroux Interviews… season two.

Who should Louis Theroux interview in the next series?

Justin Theroux

Not only is Justin Louis’ cousin, the actor is also the man who Louis said in an interview with The Guardian should play him in a film of his life. Justin is known for his roles in Mulholland Drive, American Psycho, and Apple TV+ adventure series The Mosquito Coast.

It would be interesting to see Louis interview someone who knows him well - the cousins spent a lot of time together growing up, as Louis’ family visited America, so Louis may have to tread carefully to avoid Justin bringing up embarrassing childhood memories.

Louis Theroux said that his cousin Justin could play him in a film of his life

Matt Hancock

After coming third on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, and with an appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS in the offing next year, the BBC is one major channel that the former cabinet minister has thus far snubbed in his awkward transition from cheating Health Secretary to a camel penis-eating man of the people.

Unlike Ant and Dec, and Boy George, Louis may actually be able to hold Hancock to account and remind the general public that buggering off to the jungle for three weeks does not undo the many scandals he was involved in during his time in government.

Matt Hancock came third on I’m A Celebrity

Shamima Begum

I know, it’s quite out there isn’t it - but the Islamic State defector Shamima Begum makes the list because Theroux specifically said that she would be one of his dream interviewees. Ahead of the launch of his latest show, Theroux told the Daily Star: “I feel I missed the story of ISIS when it was going on. Anyone in a position of authority I would have liked to have done, or even now a regretful jehadi like Shamima Begum. I tried to get out there to talk to repentant jehadis but it didn’t happen.”

Begum would likely prove to be a very difficult guest to get hold of, considering she has been stripped of UK citizenship. She is currently being held in a detention camp in Syria, but a case to have her citizenship restored on the grounds that she was a victims of human trafficking is currently being heard at a London court.

Shamima Begum has made the case to be repatriated through TV interviews (image: PA/ITV)

Tom Cruise

Another guest that Theroux has specifically voiced a desire to interview is the actor and keen Scientologist Tom Cruise. During the production of My Scientology Movie, Theroux said that he was hassled by members of the religious group.

He also explained that he thinks most people shy away from asking Cruise about Scientology out of fear or because they think it might be an awkward subject to broach. Given that Theroux is unparalleled in pushing through awkward conversations, and as he has his own history with the Scientologists, he would be the perfect person to quiz Cruise.

Tom Cruise is Scientology’s biggest name

When is the next episode of Louis Theroux Interviews… on TV?

In the last episode of the first season, Louis Theroux sits down to speak with popstar Rita Ora. The singer was picked up by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label in 2008 and became well-known after featuring on DJ Fresh’s single Hot Right Now in 2012.

Ora has since taken on acting roles, appearing in the Fifty Shades film series, and appeared as a judge on The Voice, and The X Factor. She speaks to Louis about how her family came to the UK from Kosovo, which was at the time part of Yugoslavia, in 1990, before the breakup of the country.