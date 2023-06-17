Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The voice of football on Sky Sports, Martin Tyler will be stepping down from his role after 33 years.

He will depart from the broadcaster prior to the start of the 2023/2024 season. His most famous commentary came when Sergio Aguero scored Manchester City’s title-winning goal against QPR in 2012.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 77-year-old had been the voice of football on Sky since the launch of the Premier League in 1992.

Here’s all you need to know:

What has been said about Martin Tyler’s departure?

In a statement on the Sky Sports website, Tyler said: “In my humble opinion, the huge corporation Sky is today has stemmed from Sky Sports’ innovative and inspired coverage of the Premier League.

“It has been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world.

“Along the way I have worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them all for their support and expertise. It has been an honour to be a member of a very gifted team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports’ director of football, added: “Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his unparalleled contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years. ‘The Voice’ will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports.

“When you think of commentary, you think of Martin Tyler. ‘Collymore closing in’ (from Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Newcastle in 1996) and ‘Aguerrrrrroooooooooo’ are two of the greatest moments in Premier League history. We thank him and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Martin Tyler’s career so far

Tyler worked for ITV throughout the 1980s as the number two to lead commentator Brian Moore, before joining Sky in 1990.