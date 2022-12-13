Chris Kamara is aiming to raise awareness of Apraxia of Speech in new ITV documentary

Renowned TV presenter and Sky Sports football pundit Chris Kamara has opened up about his life changing condition in a new documentary titled Chris Kamara: Lost for Words.

The former Bradford City and Leeds United footballer often referred to as ‘Kammy’ is best known for his role as a pitch side reporter and football pundit during Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Saturday. Kamara first started working for Sky in 1992 and was a regular fixture on the programme from 1998 until 2022.

The 64-year-old became a beloved part of the panel during his time as a football pundit and was known for his comical gaffes and unusual sayings. The former midfielder often used the catchphrase “unbelievable Jeff” when speaking to the Sky Sports News anchor Jeff Stelling.

The Sky Sports veteran called time on his career as a football pundit at the end of the 2021/22 season and has since opened up about his battle with apraxia of speech. The condition causes difficulty in carrying out planned movements such as speech and conversation.

Earlier this year, Kamara tweeted: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish. Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.”

But when is Chris Kamara’s new documentary being released and how can you watch it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the release date for Chris Kamara: Lost For Words?

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will be released on Wednesday 14 December. The uplifting documentary will give viewers unprecedented access into the life of the popular football pundit and TV presenter.

How to watch Chris Kamara: Lost for Words

Chris Kamara: Lost for Words will air on ITV1 at 9pm. It will also be available to stream at a later date on the ITV Hub which is available for you to download on your mobile or tablet device.

What to expect from Chris Kamara: Lost for Words

Chris Kamara’ new documentary will see the TV presenter embark on a personal journey as he seeks to discover a deeper insight into his diagnosis of Apraxia of Speech (AOS).

The footballer has collaborated with fellow TV presenter and close friend Ben Shephard to make the documentary. Shepherd formerly worked alongside Kamara on the football highlights programme Goals on Sunday.

Shepherd said: “This is an important story to tell. As a close friend and colleague of Kammy’s, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges he’s been dealing with since his diagnosis. Kammy has always been a huge role model to so many people and with this programme we hope to shine a light on AOS, to bring more awareness but also to provide hope to those who might be living with Apraxia.”

The documentary will look back at the last 12 months of Kamara’s life as he comes to terms with Apraxia of Speech - from his initial denials through to his diagnosis and the way he manages his therapy, the documentary will follow Kammy as he seeks medical advice from experts and other people suffering from AOS.

