The Fantasy Premier League game is hugely popular with football fans and players will spend the next weeks agonising over their teams.

The launch of Fantasy Premier League is just around the corner and over 11 million people are expected to create a fantasy football team on the platform to take part in the 2023/24 season.

The Premier League season begins when newly-promoted Burnley kick-off against Champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday, August 11 and fantasy managers will be eagerly waiting to watch their players in action.

NationalWorld has all you need to know about the Fantasy Premier League launch date, player prices and how to create a team.

When does Fantasy Premier League launch for the 2023/24 season?

The Premier League is yet to confirm a launch date for the new Fantasy Premier League season but the game is expected to open to players in July.

Last season fantasy managers could start picking their teams from July 5, and with the game already announcing player prices this summer, it would be reasonable to expect an official launch in the first half of July.

Players can already log in to fantasy.premierleague.com to verify their account to make logging in on launch day easier and help secure a much-cherished low team ID.

What Fantasy Premier League player prices do we know so far?

Fantasy Premier League players will be able to pick their squads soon (Image: Getty Images)

Excitement for the launch of Fantasy Premier League has been building today as the game unveils the prices for some of its most-loved stars.

The full list of squads and prices will be available when the game launches in full, but managers can begin to think about their options more when knowing the cost of stars.

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has been given a huge £14m while Liverpool star Mohammed Salah is available at £12.5m. Shocks in the announcement include Manchester United man Bruno Fernandes dropping to £10m and Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min demoted to £9m.

Luton defender Amari’i Bell will tempt managers at an enticing £4m while Brentford man Bryan Mbuemo is now a midfielder priced at £6.5m who could entice players with Ivan Toney suspended . Here is the full list we know so far -

Bernd Leno, Goalkeeper, Fulham - £4.5m

Jordan Pickford, Goalkeeper, Everton - £4.5m

Jose Sa, Goalkeeper, Wolves - £5.0m

Kieran Trippier, Defender, Newcastle United - £6.5m

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Defender, Sheffield United - £4.5

Gabriel Osho, Defender, Luton - £4.5m

Son Heung-Min, Midfielder, Spurs - £9.0m

Lucas Paqueta, Midfielder, West Ham - £6.0m

Mohammed Salah, Midfielder, Liverpool - £12.5m

Martin Odegaard, Midfielder, Arsenal - £8.5m

Bruno Fernandes, Midfielder, Man Utd - £8.5m

Justin Kluivert, Midfielder, Bournemouth - £5.0m

Bryan Mbuemo, Midfielder, Brentford - £6.5m

Jordan Clark, Midfielder, Luton Town - £5.0

Oliver Norwood, Midfielder, Sheffield United - £5.0

Eberechi Eze, Midfielder, Crystal Palace - £6.5m

Sander Berge, Midfielder, Sheffield United - £5.0

Kaoru Mitoma, Mdifielder, Brighton - £6.5m

Morgan Gibbs-White, Midfielder, Nottingham Forest - £6.0m

Manuel Benson, Midfielder, Burnley - £5.5m

Ollie Watkins, Forward, Aston Villa - £8.0m

Iliman Ndiaye, Forward, Sheffield United - £5.5m

Carlton Morris, Forward, Luton Town - £5.5m

Elijah Adebayo, Forward, Luton Town - £5.0m

Oli McBurnie, Forward, Sheffield United - £5.5m

Christopher Nkunku, Forward, Chelsea - £7.5m

Erling Haaland, Forward, Man City - £14.0m

How do I pick my Fantasy Premier League team and how does fantasy football work?

Fantasy Premier League is free to play and is the official fantasy football game run by the Premier League.

Users are often referred to as 'managers' as they pick their own 15-player squads with two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

Each manager can then name their team, design their kit and enter either public leagues against other players or create and join private leagues for friends and family.