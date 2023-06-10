Man City win Champions League after dramatic final in Istanbul

Manchester City have won the Champions League.

The final was held in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (10 June) evening. The stadium was sold out and the crowd packed with fans of both sides.

It was Manchester CIty's second final in three years, having lost to Chelsea in 2021. Inter were in the final for the first time since 2010 when they won it.

Pep Guardiola was hoping to achieve an historic treble, while the Italian side were aiming to win their fourth title in the competition.

But who won? Here's all you need to know:

Who won the Champions League?

Manchester City won the Champions League 1-0

What happened in the final?

The game started as many would have predicted pre-match with Manchester City dominating the possession. However Inter did well to frustrate them and kept chances to a minimum.

Erling Haaland had an early sight of goal but was flagged offside. Bernado Silva had a shot after a driving run but it flashed wide.

Inter pushed bodies forward whenever the opportunity arose in the early stages of the game. The Italian side had the first corner of the game in the 13th minute, but it came to nothing.

Brozovic sent a shot sailing over after Inter hit City quick on the break after turning the ball over. Inter's aggressive closing down when out of possession continued to cause Guardiola's men problems.

Ederson was almost caught cold after a poor goal kick fell to Barella, but his strike was well off target. A silky spell of passing on the 26th minute sent Haaland through but his shot was well saved by Onana. De Bruyne had a shot from distance in the 28th minute but it did not trouble the Inter keeper.

City were dealt a real blow in the 34th minute after De Bruyne was forced off with injury. It was the second time he suffered an injury in a Champions League final, having come off in 2021 as well. He was replaced by Phil Foden.

Akanji had a long-range strike in injury time but it floated high and wide. The game remained goalless at the half.

The second half started in similar fashion as City had the lion's share of possession but struggled to carve out any opportunity in the early stages.

Martinez was through on goal for Inter in the 57th minute after a mix-up between Akanji and Ederson left him with a golden chance. But Ederson recovered and blocked the shot.

Rodri put City ahead in the 67th minute with a strike from outside the box! But moments later Inter had a golden chance to equalise through Dimarco, who hit the bar and then headed the ball against his teammate Lukaku.

Lukaku had a chance soon after a long ball, but it was comfortable for Ederson. Phil Foden had a chance to seal the win after a driving run, but Onana got down well and saved it.

Ederson was called into action on the 88th minute with an incredible save from Lukaku on the line. Diaz then turned it behind for a corner. The on-loan striker had another chance a minute later, but dragged his shot well wide.