The European Champion Clubs' Cup will be lifted in Istanbul on Saturday evening

Manchester City and Inter Milan players will be dreaming of hoisting the Champions League trophy in Istanbul tonight.

The final is taking place at 8pm GMT on Saturday (9 June). Pep Guardiola's men are aiming to complete the treble - while Inter are hoping to win their third trophy of the season.

But what is the Champions League trophy's name - and what else do you need to know about it?

How heavy is the Champions League trophy?

Lifting the trophy is not for the faint of heart. The current trophy is 74cm and it weighs 11kg (24 lb).

What is the trophy made from?

The reason it is so heavy is that the trophy is made from silver! It was designed by Swiss jeweller Jürg Stadelmann and the original trophy was given to Real Madrid in 1966.

What is the trophy called?

The winner of the UEFA Champions League will lift the European Champion Clubs' Cup. Since 2008, clubs have received a replica and UEFA keep the official trophy.

