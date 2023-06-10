The Champions League is one of the biggest nights in the footballing calendar.

Stars of the beautiful game will take to the pitch to compete for the coveted trophy. But the stands are also likely to be packed with different kind of stars - famous faces, celebrities and icons.

Manchester City and Inter Milan fans faced a frenzy to try and get their hands on tickets for the final in Istanbul. If you are watching from home, you might be wonderinf how much tickets set people back.

Here's all you need to know:

How much does the most expensive Champions League final ticket cost?

Category 1 tickets are the most pricey for the game in Istanbul. Prices were frozen from 2022 but despite that these tickets set fans back €690 (approx £590).

UEFA explains that category 1 tickets are in the "main and opposite stands".

However the above prices were for tickets sold in the initial sale phase. Fans trying to buy on resale sites such as StubHub could face even steeper prices - with prices soaring to as much as £2,700 the night before the Champions League final (9 June) for one ticket.

What were the cheapest tickets?

For fans who couldn't splash out for the category 1 tickets - the prices in the category 4 band were much more affordable. In the initial sale phase, prices started at €70 each (£59).

On its website, UEFA explains that category 4 tickets are "in the corners and behind the goals offer less favourable view than Category 3 seats".