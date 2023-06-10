Manchester City will be aiming to complete an historic treble when they take to the pitch for the Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola's men are set to face Inter Milan in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday (9 June) night. The Citizens have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Like all Champions League matches, prior to kick-off the competition's iconic anthem - composed by Tony Britten - will ring out across the stadium. However you are likely to hear Man City fans boo the song while it is played.

Here's all you need to know:

Why do Manchester City fans boo Champions League anthem?

A huge reason currently for the fans booing the anthem is due to the perceived unfairness of UEFA's handling of FFP charges against the club - which would have seen them banned from European competitions before a successful appeal.

There is also long-held anger at Europe's governing football body with the boo-ing dating back as far as the 2011/12 season. The initial boo-ing was due to a lack of action after then-City player Mario Balotelli was racially abused during a game.

