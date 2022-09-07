The UEFA Champions League group stage is now well underway, Europe’s elite battle to take Real Madrid’s crown

This year’s Champions League has already kicked off with the first round of group stage matches taking place last night (Tuesday 6 September) and the remaining gameweek matches happening this evening (Wednesday 7 September).

Chelsea suffered a shock loss to Dinamo Zagreb which appears to have been the final nail in Thomas Tuchel’s coffin, as it was announced he and the Blues had parted ways earlier today.

RB Leipzig were in a similar position to the west London club, losing 4-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk and their manager, Domenico Tedesco, was also sacked.

Celtic’s campaign did not get off to a successful start either, losing 3-0 to 2022 Champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park. From the UK based teams playing, it was only Manchester City who came away with a win as they beat Sevilla 4-0.

Later today, we will see fellow British teams Rangers, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all in action, with Rangers hoping to build on their Europa League run last season by solidifying their place in European football.

With all teams focusing on reaching that elusive day next June, here is all you need to know about when and where the 2023 Champions League final will take place...

Celtic were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Real Madrid

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The final of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled for 10 June 2023, although the timings of the match are yet to be confirmed.

The group stage matchdays will conclude on Wednesday 2 November 2022, with the round of 16 draw to take place on Monday 7 November 2022.

Round of 16 fixtures will take place on 14/15//21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March 2023

The quarter-finals will take place on 11/12 April and 18/19 April 2023 while the semi-finals will take place on 9/10 May and 16/17 May 2023.

Where will the UEFA Champions League final be played?

Turkey’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host the final of the 2023 Champions League.

The Ataturk Stadium is the country’s largest-capacity stadium and was first opened in July 2002. It is named after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first President of the Republic of Turkey.

Ataturk Stadium has a capacity for 75,145 although its record attendance is recorded as 79,414 which was during a Galatasaray-Olympiacos fixture back when it first opened in 2002.

Where will the future UEFA Champions League finals take place?

The final venues have been determined as far ahead as 2025.

Wembley Stadium is set to host the 2024 Champions League final, while the Allianz Arena - the home of Bayern Munich - will host the 2025 final.

How to watch UEFA Champions League 2022/23

BT Sport are the UK broadcasters for all of the action from Europe’s most senior competition.

Monthly passes are available with BT Sport for £25/month and no contracts are necessary for these passes.

Which teams are competing in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League?

There are currently 32 teams in this year’s Champions League:

Group A:

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B:

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C:

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter

Viktoria Plzen

Group D:

Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting CP

Marseille

Group E:

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F:

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G:

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H: