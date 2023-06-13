Manchester City will soon find out who they will face in first fixture back in Premier League as Treble champions

Manchester City will be eager to find out who they will face as they return to the Premier League after completing an histori treble last weekend.

The Citizens have become the first Premier League team since Manchester United in 1999 to win the treble - FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League - following their 1-0 over Inter Milan in the recent European final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are not the only side to have recently enjoyed success on the continent as West Ham will also return to the league after lifting UEFA’s third-tier European tournament, the UEFA Europa Conference League. Jarrod Bowen netted a 90th minute winner and ended a season which included a near relegation battle by securing the Hammers’ first European trophy since 1965.

Newly-promoted Burnley, Luton and Sheffield United will also await with high anticipation as they look forward to their Premier League seasons. This will be the first season Luton have ever played in the EFL’s top league while Burnley return to the top-tier after a one-season haitus and Sheffield United return after a two-year break.

Here is all you need to know about next season’s Premier League fixtures...

Burnley celebrate promotion to Premier League

When are the fixtures announced?

The fixtures are set to be announced on Thursday 15 June at 9am BST. Dates for all 380 matches will be released and the season schedule is likely to return to its normal pattern following disruptions caused by the FIFA World Cup last winter and the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will the 2023/24 season begin?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new season will start on Saturday 12 August and the final match round will take place on Sunday 19 May 2024. All fixtures for this will kick off simultaneously as normal. These dates allow for 76 clear days from the end of the 2022/23 season as well as a break before the international fixtures in June 2024.

In keeping with commitments that were made to clubs this season to address the congested festive schedule, no two rounds across Christmas and New Year will take place within 48 hours of each other. The schedule also includes a mid-season player break, which will take place between 13-20 January. This season will include 34 weekends, three midweek rounds and one bank Holiday match round.

How to watch 2023/24 Premier League season

Once again, the majority of fixtures will be shown on Sky Sports with BT Sport picking up occasional fixtures. The full TV schedule will be released shortly after the 2023/24 fixtures have been confirmed.

At the moment, Sky Sport channels can be added to packages from £15/month with full Sky packages starting at £36/month. Fans can watch content by streaming the action as well through the SkyGo app and Sky Sport website.

Which teams will compete in 2023/24 Premier League season?

Advertisement

Advertisement

After saying goodbye to Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City, here are all the teams who will compete in EFL’s top-tier next season: