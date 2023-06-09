Manchester City are aiming to lift the Champions League for the first time in their history

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are on the verge of securing a historic treble as they prepare to face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The Citizens have established themselves as the dominant force in English football this season and they have lifted the Premier League trophy five times in the last six years.The Sky Blues also celebrated further success on the domestic stage by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Man City are viewed by many football fans as one of the greatest teams in English football history and they are targeting the one trophy that has eluded them in the past the UEFA Champions League.

A victory for Guardiola’s side would make them the sixth English team to lift the Champions League. But how many of those teams have successfully won a league and Champions League double in the same season? Here is everything you need to know.

Liverpool (1977)

Liverpool were the first English team to win the league and European Cup in the same season. (Getty Images)

Bob Paisley’s Liverpool were the first ever English team to lift the league and Champions League and they achieved the feat during the 1976/77 campaign. The Red’s had an extremely talented team at the time which featured the likes of Ray Clemence, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott and future Ballon d’Or winner Kevin Keegan.

Liverpool narrowly saw off competition from Manchester City and Ipswich to win the First Division title and they sailed past the likes of Crusaders, Trabzonspor, AS Saint Etienne and FC Zurich to make it to the final of the then named European Cup.

Liverpool nearly claimed a historic treble but they were beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup final. However, they recovered from the loss and beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 in the final of the European Cup at the Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool (1984)

Liverpool celebrated another double winning season in 1984. (Getty Images)

English football reigned supreme in Europe throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s - with Nottingham Forest (twice) and Aston Villa both getting their hands on the trophy. Liverpool themselves had won the competition a further two times in 1978 and 1981 - but not team had been able to combine their form at both the European and domestic stage.

That changed in 1984 and the newly appointed Joe Fagan once again produced a team capable of winning the league and European double. Liverpool had a star-studded team at the time which featured club icons such as Phil Thompson, Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush. The team lost just six league games all season to beat Southampton and Nottingham Forest to the league title and they also thrived in Europe by beating the likes of Odense BK, Athletic Bilbao, Benfica and Dinamo Bucharest on their route to the final.

Liverpool also celebrated League Cup glory against city rivals Everton before defeating AS Roma on penalties in the European Cup final. Liverpool became the first English team in history to win three trophies in the same season and they celebrated the triumph at the Stadio Olimpico.

Manchester United (1999)

Man United won the Champions League in dramatic fashion against Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

English football went through a drought of 15-years without having a European champion as a result of the country's ban from competing in Europe. But that changed in 1999 when Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United reigned supreme on the European stage.

The Scottish manager built an incredibly strong team at Old Trafford which featured homegrown players such as Gary Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, alongside stars such as Roy Keane, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke. The Red Devils pipped Arsenal to the title by one point, beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final and earned their place in the Champions League final by beating the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus in the knockout stages.

Man United faced German giants Bayern Munich and they were handed a huge blow early on when they went behind. Substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proved to be the heroes on the night and both scored in added time to guide Man United to a 2-1 win and a second Champions League.

Man United (2008)

Alex Ferguson celebrates his second league and Champions League double with the Red Devils. (Getty Images)

Alex Ferguson is viewed as one of the greatest managers in football history and he is the only manager in English football to win the Champions League and Premier League on two separate occasions.

Ferguson’s class of 2008 was once again viewed as one of the strongest teams in world football and there team still featured a number of the old guard from the last European triumph including Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs alongside some of the next generation’s stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand.

The Red Devils pipped both Chelsea and Arsenal to the league title and they reached the Champions League final after victories over Lyon, Rome and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona. Manchester United were paired with Chelsea in the first ever all-English final in Europe. The match was a tight fought encounter and a Ronaldo goal was cancelled out by Frank Lampard.