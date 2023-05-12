Inter Milan have a huge history in the Champions League - but when did they last win the trophy?

Inter celebrate Champions League glory in 2010. (Getty Images)

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan are a step closer to Champions League glory after an impressive 2-0 victory over rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the semi-final.

The Italian giants have been one the stories of this year’s competition and they have beaten the likes of Barcelona, Porto and Benfica in a memorable European campaign. Experienced names such as Edin Dzeko, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitarian have all played a key role for The Nerazzurri alongside other stars such as Lautaro Martinez and Nico Barella.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Milan are one of the biggest clubs in European football and their run in this year’s Champions League will bring back many happy memories of success in this competition in years gone. But when did Inter Milan last win the Champions League title and how many times have they lifted the historic trophy in their history?

When did Inter Milan last win the Champions League?

Italian football club’s have a rich history of success in the Champions League and overall a total of 12 titles have been won by teams from Italy since the competition was founded in 1955.

The most recent of those came during Jose Mourinho’s tenure as Inter Milan manager in the 2009/10 campaign. Inter Milan were the dominant force in Serie A at the time and they had lifted the league title on three consecutive occasions.

However, despite their domestic success they had failed to translate their form into the elite European competitions and had been eliminated in the round of 16 in all of the last three seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourinho entered the campaign with an immensely strong team which featured the likes of Julio Cesar, Maicon, Esterban Cambiasso and Walter Samuel alongside new signings Wesley Sneijder, Diego Milito, Lucio and Samuel Eto, who joined from Barcelona in a swap deal involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Inter Milan scraped through the group stage in second place behind Barcelona with nine points from six games - finishing above the likes of Rubin Kazan and Dynamo Kiev. Mourinho went on to defeat his former club Chelsea in the round of 16 and further victories followed against CSKA Moscow and Barcelona. Inter faced Louis Van Gaal’s Bayern Munich in the final at the Bernabeu and won the game 2-0 after a double from Argentine striker Milito.

A star-studded Inter Milan team lifted the Champions League in 2010. (Getty Images)

This was the starting 11 that Inter Milan used for the game:

Julio Cesar

Maicon

Lucio

Walter Samuel

Christian Chivu

Javier Zanetti

Esteban Cambiasso

Wesley Sneijder

Samuel Eto’o

Diego Milito

Goran Pandev

Marco Materazzi, Dejan Stankovic and Sulley Muntari also made appearances from the substitutes bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the second Champions League title for Jose Mourinho in his career and Inter Milan’s first title in the competition since 1965. The victory secured Inter Milan’s status as one of the all-time great Italian teams and they became just the sixth club in history to achieve the continental treble and the first and only team from Italy.

Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o also became the first player in history to win the treble in two consecutive seasons with different clubs. Shortly after the final Mourinho slipped into a separate car of his own. But he briefly left the vehicle to share a special moment with Materazzi. The two men folded into one another, and wept.

Mourinho knew that his time with the club was over and he joined Real Madrid just six days later with the hopes of achieving further glory in Spain.

Reflecting on the experience, the Portuguese boss said: I had not signed a contract [with Real Madrid] yet, but I had already decided. I had turned them down twice before and I couldn’t do it a third time. But I knew that if I went back to Milan that would have changed my mind.”

How many times have Inter Milan won the Champions League?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Milan are the second most successful team in Serie A when it comes to Champions League titles and they have won the historic trophy three times: these came in 1964,1965 and 2010.