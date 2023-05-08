Manchester City and Arsenal have already qualified for next year’s Champions League tournament but await their fate to see who they will face

As the domestic season draws to a close, the competition is heating up for who will take the remaining 2023/24 tournament Champions League spots.

Celtic are the latest British side to have confirmed their place in next year’s tournament and will join Arsenal and Manchester City in September’s group stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners and Sky Blues are curerntly battling it out for first place in this year’s Premier League competition but Pep Guardiola will also be preparing for the 2022/23 UCL final which takes place in just a few weeks time. Manchester City will take on the 14-time winners of the tournament, Real Madrid, who are currently in doubt to make next year’s competition, unless they can lift the trophy in June.

Here is all you need to know about who is set to make next season’s group stages.

Who qualifies for Champions Leauge 2023/24?

A total of 80 teams from 53 of the 55 UEFA member associations will take part but only 32 will reach the tournament proper. Those who achieve automatic qualification (and therefore do not need to go through further qualifiers) are determined by UEFA Association coefficients which are used to determine the number of participating teams for each association:

Associations 1-4 each have four teams qualify

Associations 5-6 have three teams qualify

Associations 7- 15 (except Russia) have two teams qualify

Associations 16-55 each have one team qualify

2022/23 winners and 2022/23 Europa winners are each given additional entry if they do not qualify through the domestic league

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland during UCL semi-final against Bayern Munich

Who has already qualified for the tournament proper?

Premier League:

England sit at the top of the UEFA coefficient with four teams set to qualify. As it stands, Arsenal and Manchester City have qualified with Newcastle and Manchester United likely to take up the remaining spots. However, Liverpool are now just one point behind the Red Devils having won their past five fixtures.

La Liga:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain are second in the coefficient ranking with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid having confirmed they will finish within the top four. Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are set to make up the final two places with Sociedad’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid pushing them further out of reach from Villarreal.

Serie A:

Napoli are currently the only side to have qualified for next year’s tournament after they were crowned Kings of Italian football last week. Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan are currently the other three in the top four but AC Milan are close behind with just two points seperating the Milan sides.

Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both qualified for next year’s tournament with RB Leipzig and Union Berlin likely to pick up the remaining spots as it stands. However, SC Freiburg is on the same number of points as Berlin so the competition for the fourth place will go right down to the wire.

There are only two other nations who have secured Champions League Group Stage qualification: Scotland’s Celtic and the leaders in the Serbian SuperLiga, Red Star Belgrade.

When does 2023/24 Champions League begin?

Advertisement

Advertisement