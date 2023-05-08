Luton Town and Middlesbrough will wait for final day fixtures to see who will meet them in the Championship playoffs in the hope of reaching Premier League

Burnley were crowned Championship winners at the first time of asking and will now head back to the Premier League where they were just two seasons ago. They will be joined by Sheffield United who confirmed their automatic promotion, having secured an unattainable 88 points to finish in second place.

However, with one game left of the Championship season, there is still much to fight for as two play-off places are yet to be determined. While Luton and Middlesbrough secured play-off places, with Luton winning 21 of their 45 fixtures and Middlesbrough winning 22, there is still a battle to be had.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Championship final fixtures and upcoming play-offs...

Who qualifies for Championship play-offs?

While the top two finishers in the Championship are automatically promoted, the third place is still up for battle and decided through a play-off. Third-place will take on sixth-place while fourth-place faces fifth-place finishers in the race for Premier League promotion.

The teams face a two-legged semi-final with the victors meeting at Wembley later in the month.

Burnley were crowned Championship winners in April 2023

We are currently one game away to find out who will be eligible for the play-off places. Luton Town and Middlesbrough have qualified through earning 79 and 74 points respectively, while the final two spots are still up for grabs with Coventry (69), Millwall (68), Sunderland (66), West Brom (66) and Blackburn (66) all in contention.

When are remaining Championship fixtures?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The last matchday will take place today, Monday 8 May, at 3pm. Here are the remaining fixtures:

Wigan vs Rotherham

Millwall vs Blackburn (Sky Sports Main Event)

vs (Sky Sports Main Event) Luton vs Hull

Middlesbrough vs Coventry

Preston vs Sunderland (Sky Sports Football)

Huddersfield vs Reading

Burnley vs Cardiff

Birmingham vs Sheffield United

QPR vs Bristol City

Swansea vs West Brom (Sky Sports Arena)

(Sky Sports Arena) Norwich City vs Blackpool

Watford vs Stoke City

When are the Championship play-offs?

The first leg of the Championship play offs will take place on Saturday 13 May and Sunday 14 May. Saturday’s fixture will begin at 5.30pm while Sunday’s kick-off is scheduled for 12pm. The return legs will then take place on Tuesday 16 May and Wednesday 17 May, both set for an 8pm kick-off.

The play-off final will be held on Saturday 27 May with kick-off set for 4.45pm and Wembley will host the fixture with tickets set to be confirmed after the two finalists have been determined.

How to watch Championship play-offs

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month. Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.