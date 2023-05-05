Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the first ever double-header feature with Premier League and WSL side competing

Tottenham have announced that they will host the first ever double-header feature with both the Premier League and Women’s Super League Spurs sides preparing to share the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.

Both sides have had a season of turbulence and the WSL team are nearing a very real fight for survival in women’s top flight football. Vicky Jepson’s squad sit ninth in the table with just 14 points from their 19 matches. They will face the current bottom of the table, Reading, on their double-header day.

Leicester and Brighton currently sit in between Spurs and their future opponents but as the former two clubs both have a game in hand, Spurs are set for a very fraught end to their season.

The men’s squad, however, have endured their own troubles and they have just been hit with the news that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will now be out for the rest of the season. The Frenchman suffered a thigh injury during Tottenham’s 6-1 defeat at Newcastle and could well have played his last match for the north London side.

Tottenham’s Beth England celebrates scoring at Brisbane Road

Spurs currently sit seventh in the Premier League with nine points separating them from Champions League football.

Here is all you need to know ahead of English football’s first ever double-header...

When is the double-header?

The fixtures will be held on Saturday 20 May. The men’s Premier League action will kick-off at 12.30pm BST and the women’s match will follow with a kick-off of 4.15pm scheduled. Harry Kane and his squad will be playing Brentford while Beth England will be facing Reading.

What’s been said?

Our final home WSL fixture of the season against Reading Women - previously scheduled for Sunday 21 May, 2pm at Brisbane Road - has now been brought forward a day to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 4.15pm. As a result, the match will now follow our final home Premier League game of the season against Brentford, kick-off 12.30pm.

All tickets for the Premier League fixture will now be inclusive of the WSL fixture, giving regular followers of our Men’s team a fantastic opportunity to make a day of it at the stadium and show their support for Spurs Women in what is set to be a crucial match in the fight for top-flight survival.

How to buy tickets

Fans who have bought tickets for the Premier League game will not have to do anything. Their tickets are now inclusive for the WSL fixture while Women’s Season Ticket Holders can secure their seat for the WSL as part of their Season Ticket. All tickets can be purchased through the Spurs website but fans are encouraged to become One Hotspur Members in order to secure their seats.

