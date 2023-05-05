Leeds will travel to Manchester City and their match, which kicks-off at 3pm on Saturday, will be available to watch on UK TV

Manchester City are within touching distance of stealing the Premier League title away from Arsenal while Leeds United are desperately struggling to avoid relegation.

Javi Gracia was recently ‘relieved of his duties’ with Sam Allardyce now becoming the third manager of the Yorkshire side in just one season. Leeds have won just one of their last six Premier League matches while Manchester City have not lost in the Premier League since the beginning of February.

As Leeds fight for survival and City battle it out for the title, here is all you need to know about why the fixture will be shown on TV...

When is Manchester City vs Leeds United and what time is kick-off?

The match is on Saturday 6th May and kicks-off at 3pm (BST). Coverage starts an hour earlier at 2.

How can I watch Manchester City vs Leeds United?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers of the channel can also watch via the SkyGo app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

Haaland celebrates scoring most goals in a Premier League season

Why is Manchester City vs Leeds United on TV?

Leeds’ game at the Etihad Stadium had been moved to Sunday but has now been switched to Saturday due to Manchester City’s progress in the Champions League. However, it will still be shown live on Sky Sports, despite the 3pm blackout, as it had already been programmed to be shown on TV when the initial scheduling took place.

What is the 3pm blackout rule?

The blackout rule has been in place since the 1960s and prohibits matches from being shown between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday in order to protect attendances throughout the EFL and all divisions below the Premier League. Typically lower league matches kick-off at 3pm and the TV blackout was to encourage fans to attend the games in person as opposed to watching on TV.

Team news

Pep Guardiola would have a fully-fit squad if it were not for the uncertainty surrounding Kevin de Bruyne. The Dutch playmaker has missed the last two games with an unspecified injury and remains a doubt for Saturday’s match.

As for Leeds, they are set to be without Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Stuart Dallas (leg) and Liam Cooper (muscle) and Allardyce has also confirmed that a few other unspecified players have ‘niggles’ and will need to be assessed ahead of kick-off.

What has been said ahead of Manchester City vs Leeds United?

New Leeds boss Allardyce has said: “Far too many people think that I am old and antiquated which is far from the truth. I might be 68 and old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep (Guardiola), not (Jurgen) Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta.”

He added: “The team is no good without them (the fans). It’s always a telling factor that generally home form is the best form of the team that you have. What I have to do is install the confidence in the players to entertain the fans to cheer them on.