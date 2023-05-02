Javi Gracia is expected to be sacked in coming hours with Sam Allardyce to take on role as Leeds United boss

Leeds United are set to sack their manager Javi Gracia with the former England boss Sam Allardyce expected to take his place. The Spanish boss joined Leeds on a “flexible contract” back in February following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but he has won just three out of 11 league games in charge and the Yorkshire club currently sit 17th in the Premier League, above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

According to several reports, the board at Leeds is considering bringing in the former Bolton, West Ham and Everton manager Sam Allardyce. The 68-year-old has been out of work since the end of the 2020-21 season when his West Brom side were relegated from the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds face the toughest end to the season out of the clubs currently battling relegation with Manchester City and Newcastle up before a visit to West Ham and then a home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur to end the campaign.

The club’s director of football, Victor Orta, has left the club by mutual consent after he and the board failed to agree on Gracia’s position. Orta was appointed by Leeds owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani and the latter has said of his former director of football: “I am I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club. I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”

Here is all you need to know about the potential new manager of Leeds United...

Sam Allardyce as Everton manager in 2016

What is Sam Allardyce’s Premier League record?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Allardyce’s time at West Brom marked the only time he has been relegated from top-flight football. Following a 20-year playing career, in which he played as a defender for clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield and West Brom, Allardyce moved into coaching.

He began as a player-manager for Limerick before becoming caretaker manager at Preston North End. Allardyce then spent stints at Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton before joining West Brom in 2020. He has an overall win percentage of 38.8% with his best figures coming when he was player-manager at Limerick.

During his time at West Ham, Allardyce worked with the Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear. If he were to sign with the side, he would become their fourth manager this season, including interim bosses.

In the Premier League, his managerial record stands at 537 matches, with a 33% win percentage. He also has an average of just 1.26 points per game, however his time with West Brom marked his first relegation in 17 seasons of managing.

Did Sam Allardyce manage England?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Roy Hogson’s departure in 2016, Allardyce signed a two-year contract to become the England manager. He won what would be his first and only game in charge on 4 September as England beat Slovakia 1-0 on the opening day of qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, the Daily Telegraph had reporters pose as businessmen offering to give advice to the new England boss on how to get around FA rules on player third party ownership and negotiating a £400,000 deal subject to FA approval.