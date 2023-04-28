Newcastle could end up with one of the hardest draws in the UEFA Champions League due to their coefficient ranking if they make it to 2023/24 UCL

Manchester United and Newcastle are still fighting for the final two spots in next year’s UEFA Champions League tournament while Arsenal and City will enjoy the remaining matches of the Premier League with the knowledge that they will be competing in the 2023/24 UEFA tournament.

The Premier League itself is drawing to a close with teams at both sides of the table scrambling to secure every available point. City’s three points over Arsenal on Wednesday evening could well see them pip the Gunners in the table and not only would this affect who wins the domestic table but this would also alter where the teams qualify in the European tournaments for next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal’s qualification into the UCL will mark their first return to the tournament since the 2016/17 campaign but here is all you need to know about which draw they are likely to end up in...

How do the UEFA coefficients work?

The club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. These rankings then determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws.

Season club coefficients are then based on the results of clubs competing in the current three major tournaments and these rankings, combined with those of the previous four seasons then also help determine the seeding for each club in all UEFA competition draws.

Manchester City and Arsenal have both qualified for next year’s UCL tournament

For the Premier League, Manchester City have the best coefficient results due to their frequent presence in the Champions League and their long run in the tournament this season meanwhile Newcastle will receive the worst as next season would mark the first time since 2002-03 they have competed.

How are they calculated?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club’s coefficients are worked out by either the sum of all points won in the previous five years or the association coefficient over the same period, whichever is higher. These are updated after each round of UEFA club competition matches.

Points awarded each season are in accordance with the relevant competition regulations for that season and here is how the points are awarded for each competition:

UEFA Champions League:

2 - All wins from group stage onwards

1 - All draws from group stage onwards

4 - Group stage bonus participation

4 - Round of 16 bonus participation

1 - Each round clubs reach from the round of 16

Points are not awarded for elimination in qualifying as these clubs will then move to UEFA Europa League.

UEFA Europa League:

2 - All wins from group stage onwards (except knockout round play-offs)

1 - All draws from group stage onwards (except knockout round play-offs)

4 - Group winners

2- Group runners-up

1 - Each round clubs reach from round of 16

All teams are guaranteed a minimum of three points in group stage but points are not awarded for elimination in qualifying since those clubs move to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

UEFA Europa Conference League: