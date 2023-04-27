Arsenal and Chelsea will play their second legs of the UEFA Women’s Champions league with the Blues taking on Barcelona this evening

The two Women’s Super League teams are still fighting their way through the Champions League semi-finals and will face their return fixtures this weekend.

Chelsea conceded within just four minutes last weekend but will still consider themselves in with a shot at reaching the grand finale when they travel to Barcelona tonight. Arsenal, however, were able to claw their way back into the game in Germany on Sunday.

Wolfsburg went 2-0 up within the first 25 minutes thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir but a goal apiece from Rafaelle Souza and Stina Blackstenius after half-time ensured they can maximise their home advantage in a few days time.

As Chelsea prepare to face Barcelona at the famous Camp Nou in just a few hours time, here is all you need to know about how to watch all the action from the UWCL...

When are the UWCL semi-finals?

Chelsea will travel to Barcelona for their second-leg fixture this evening, Thursday 27 April 2023, and kick-off is set for 5.45pm BST. This fixture is scheduled to be played in Barcelona’s main stadium, Camp Nou.

Arsenal will host Wolfsburg in their return leg on Monday 1 May with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm. The Gunners’ Emirates Stadium will host the fixture and tickets are still available to purchase through the Arsenal website. Prices range from £6-£12.

Maren Mjelde (L) and Caroline Graham Hansen (R) during UWCL first-leg at Stamford Bridge

How to watch UWCL semi-finals

A new deal was struck for the 2021/22 season which sees all 61 games broadcast on DAZN, from the group stage onwards. Matches are broadcast both on DAZN and on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Monthly subscriptions for DAZN cost from £9.99 but to stream the match through the YouTube channel is free.

Head-to-Heads

Up until now, Chelsea and Barcelona have met twice with Barcelona winning on both occasions. Their last meeting on Saturday ended in a 1-0 win for the Spanish side thanks to a goal from Caroline Graham Hansen after just four minutes of play.

Arsenal and Wolfsburg have met on nine occasions in total with Wolfsburg taking the win seven times and the sides drawing twice. In Champions League fixtures, Wolfsburg have three out of five possible wins with the other two results ending in a draw.

Team News

The biggest news for any Lioness fans is that Barcelona will be missing Lucy Bronze and Arsenal will be missing Leah Williamson. The Gunners defender went off within 15 minutes of Arsenal’s fixture against Manchester United and it was later confirmed she had ruptured her ACL.

Bronze, however, has recently undergone a small keyhole surgery operation and her manager is expecting the England defender to make a full recovery within a few weeks. Jonatan Giraldez, however, will be hugely boosted by the fact that Alexia Putellas is set to make a long-awaited return following a healthy stint on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Chelsea will continue to be without the services of Millie Bright, Kadiesha Buchanan, Fran Kirby and Katerina Svitkova. Pernille Harder returned off the bench as a late substitute at Stamford Bridge last week and Emma Hayes will likely do the same once again in Barcelona. Lauren James is another whom Hayes will use as a late substitute.