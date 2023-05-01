Arsenal, who have now lost the Premier League top spot to Manchester City, will host Chelsea. How to watch on UK TV

Arsenal had been on course to win their first Premier League title since 2003/04 but have recently lost the top spot to Manchester City. A recent run of poor form for the Gunners has seen their title rivals quickly pip them to top spot and Mikel Arteta will need to win all remaining fixtures if he hopes to lift any silverware this year.

To make matters worse, the Gunners last Premier League outing was a 4-1 defeat in Manchester to the Sky Blues where Erling Haaland broke the record for most Premier League goals in a season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are enduring one of their worst seasons since the turn of the century and currently sit in 12th having lost their last five consecutive matches. Todd Boehly’s decision to bring Frank Lampard back to Stamford Bridge has not seen much success and the Blues have scored just once since the former Everton manager rejoined the club.

With Chelsea hotly anticipating the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal desperate to not bottle the title, here is all you need to know ahead of the upcoming London derby...

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The two Premier League heavyweights will meet in a London derby on Tuesday 2 May with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

A dejected Rob Holding looks on following Arsenal’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

This midweek fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will be showing the match with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Subscription for Sky Sports channels cost £24/month while full packages cost from £45/month.

Fans can stream the action through the SkyGo app as well as through NowTV where daily passes for Sky Sport channels can be bought from £11.98/day.

talkSPORT will be covering the fixture on DAB radio and fans can also tune into the talkSPORT app and website to listen to the match.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just over 200 times in their history with Chelsea winning 66 of the 206 fixtures and Arsenal winning on 82 occasions. Their last meet was back in November 2022 and saw Arsenal beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 1-0.

The Blues last beat the Gunners in an away Premier League fixture back in August 2021. Chelsea won 2-0.

Team news

William Saliba is once again likely to miss out for the Gunners and fans are fearing they have seen the last of the centre-back for the season. He will be joined on the sidelines by Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny once again after they picked up season-ending knee injuries.

There were no fresh injury concerns following their Etihad defeat and the upcoming bout against the Blues could see Leandro Trossard challenging Gabriel Martinelli for a starting role.

As for the Blues, both Mason Mount and Reece James are out for the remainder of the season with pelvic and thigh problems respectively while Marc Cucurella is also facing two weeks on the sideline with his own thigh problems.