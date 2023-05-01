Arsenal will play Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium in hope of reaching UEFA Champions League final in June

Arsenal are now the only Women’s Super League side left in the UEFA Champions League competition following Chelsea’s aggregate defeat to Barcelona last week. The Blues suffered a 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge but fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou on Friday.

Caroline Graham Hanson once again scored for Spanish side but the scores were quickly evened out when Chelsea’s Guro Reiten found the back of the net just four minutes later. Despite the Blues’ efforts, it was not enough to overcome Barca and they ultimately lost 2-1 on aggregate.

As for the second WSL side, currently fighting for a place in the final, Arsenal host Wolfsburg with all scores even. Wolfsburg went 2-0 up within the first 25 minutes of the first leg thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir but a goal apiece from Rafaelle Souza and Stina Blackstenius after half-time ensured they can maximise their home advantage in a few hours time.

As Arsenal prepare to take on Wolfsburg, here is all you need to know about how to watch all the action from the UWCL...

When are the UWCL semi-finals?

Arsenal will host Wolfsburg in their return leg on Monday 1 May with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm. The Gunners’ Emirates Stadium will host the fixture and tickets are still available to purchase through the Arsenal website. Prices range from £6-£12.

Arsenal’s Jen Beattie during first leg against Wolfsburg in Germany

How to watch UWCL semi-final

A new deal was struck for the 2021/22 season which sees all 61 games broadcast on DAZN, from the group stage onwards. Matches are broadcast both on DAZN and on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Monthly subscriptions for DAZN cost from £9.99 but to stream the match through the YouTube channel is free.

Head-to-Heads

Arsenal and Wolfsburg have met on nine occasions in total with Wolfsburg taking the win seven times and the sides drawing twice. In Champions League fixtures, Wolfsburg have three out of five possible wins with the other two results ending in a draw.

Team News

Jonas Eidevall has endured one of the toughest seasons with regards to injury and he will be unable to call upon the services of Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson all of whom are out through ACL injuries.

The Gunners manager will also be without captain Kim Little and Lina Hurtig due to injury while Gio Quieroz and Jodie Taylor are both unregistered to play in the Champions League. Caitlin Foord has also missed the last two games through injury and it is currently not known whether she will be fit to take on Wolfsburg later today.

As for Wolfsburg, Lena Lattwein has missed the last three fixtures due to a broken collarbone and will continue to be sidelines this evening. German star Alex Popp may also be on the bench depending on whether she has recovered in time from a tendon achilles injury

When is the final?

The UEFA Women’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday 3 June with kick-off set for 3pm BST (4pm local time) and will be played at Eindhoven’s PSV Stadium in the Netherlands.