Wrexham Association Football Club will celebrate its men's and women's teams who have achieved promotion this season

The aim of the event is to bring Wrexham together to celebrate both the men's and women's teams who have had successful seasons. Phil Parkinson's men secured their return to League Two after a 3-1 victory over Boreham Wood, which brought an end to their 15-year exile, while the women secured promotion to the Adran Premier.

Fleur Robinson, who is Wrexham AFC's CEO, said in a statement: "It's been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support. We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together."

Nigel Williams, a councillor for the Gwenfro Ward at Wrexham Council, added: "I’m sure that people will be out in large numbers to show their support for both successful Wrexham champion teams, it will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham. I would encourage everyone attending to spread themselves out along the entire route to get a good view of the parade.”

Here is everything you need to know about the Wrexham AFC victory parade. This includes the exact start time and route, as well as whether Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be in attendance.

When is the Wrexham AFC parade and what time does it start?

The Wrexham AFC victory parade will take place on Tuesday, 2 May. It will start at approximately 6.30pm and is expected to last for around one hour.

What is the route and schedule of the Wrexham AFC parade?

The official route for the Wrexham AFC open-top bus victory parade on Tuesday, 2 May - Credit: Wrexham AFC

Wrexham AFC's men and women's teams will be paraded throughout the locality to celebrate their respective promotions and National League title wins. The victory parade will follow the route, shown above, and will follow the below schedule:

Parade will kick off at Wrexham AFC's Racecourse Ground at 6.15pm

Turn left on Crispin Lane

Turn left on B5101 Stansty Road

Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road on way to B&Q roundabout

Turn left on the roundabout onto A541 Mold Road back past the Racecourse Ground

Continue onto A541 Regent Street

Turn left on A5152 Grosvenor Road

Go straight on A5152 Link Road

Turn right on roundabout towards Chester Street

Turn left on Holt Street

Turn right on Market Street

Continue to St George’s Crescent

Turn right towards Eagles Meadow

Turn right on Salop Road

Turn left at roundabout to stay on Salop Road

Turn right on Mount Street

Turn right at roundabout on Yorke Street

Turn left on High Street

Turn right on Hope Street

Finally, turn left onto Regent Street before heading back to the Racecourse Ground

Will Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney be in attendance at the parade?

Much like most of Wrexham's National League fixtures this season, both of the club's big Hollywood star owners will be present to celebrate the men's and women's teams successful seasons at the victory parade. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney will be joined by players, staff and fans at the event.

Can you attend the Wrexham AFC parade and will it be shown live on TV?

It is time to celebrate promotion to the English Football League for Wrexham AFC players, staff and fans - Credit: Getty

If you are looking to attend the victory parade, you can do so free-of-charge by finding a place alongside the route to show your support and celebrate. Wrexham AFC officials advise everyone going to the parade to spread themselves along the entire route to make sure you get a good view of the event.