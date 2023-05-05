Wrexham's party in Las Vegas is a gift from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for delivering promotion to the EFL

Wrexham AFC's promotion to the English Football League (EFL) is one of the greatest non-league success stories in history and has gripped the world ever since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club. The once thought-to-be impossible feat was finally achieved, so the squad and staff have been rightfully rewarded for their success.

The Red Dragons have headed out on a four-day-long promotion party in the US where they will spend time in Las Vegas from 4 May. A city that is one of the biggest hubs of entertainment and luxury, stars like Ben Foster and Paul Mullin are sure to enjoy themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports, some luxurious time away was promised by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney before the season as long as the squad were promoted. Staying true to their word, the Deadpool and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars sorted their Sin City vacation.

Their trip coincides with the announcement of Wrexham's group for when the Welsh club return to the States in the summer for a friendly tournament that includes Chelsea and Manchester United. Starting from 1 June, Wrexham will be in Group E where they will play Como 1907, US Women and Say Word FC.

Here is everything you need to know about Wrexham's trip to Las Vegas. Including a summary of what they get up to, who is going and what has been said about the trip.

What has been said about Wrexham's Las Vegas promotion party?

Wrexham AFC will celebrate their promotion to the EFL with a party in Las Vegas, US - Credit: Getty / Adobe / Graphic by Ethan Evans

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Last week or so it’s been quite stressful trying to sort out the itinerary but it’s very, very good, let’s put it that way. We’re going for four days."

Top-scorer Paul Mullin, who netted an earth-shattering brace in the 3-1 win against Boreham Wood that secured Wrexham's promotion to the EFL, told GQ that he has been looking forward to the trip but fears he "might be dead by the end of it".

What is on the itinerary for Wrexham's Las Vegas promotion party?

If one thing is for certain is that Wrexham's players and staff will not be bored and find themselves with much free time over the course of the trip. Former Manchester United and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, who made that heroic penalty save against title-rivals Notts County, warned CBS Sports that a "monster party" was on the cards.

When they touched down in Sin City on 4 May, the Red Dragons squad were welcomed to the Hakkasan nightclub with a sign which said "HAKKASAN WELCOMES THE CHAMPIONS". But before they danced the night away to tunes played by DJ James Hype as glamorous girls spelt the club's name out in balloons, surrounded by Welsh flags, they were pictured enjoying a meal at the Hakkasan restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of Las Vegas attractions have already offered to host the Wrexham squad across the trip, including the famous BrewDog bar which tweeted: "Lads - if you fancy popping into our fancy Vegas bar for a round on the house, we'd be happy to dish out some well-deserved free beers."

Resorts World Arena were also quick to offer them a fine-dining meal, posting: "Hey @Wrexham_AFC, @VancityReynolds, @RMcElhenney, are you ready to see what Vegas is all about? We want to host you and make your stay unforgettable! We’re already planning the welcome dinner. How does a feast fit for champions sound?"

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have already spent hundreds and thousands of pounds purchasing and investing in Wrexham AFC, will see their expenses increase further as they have reportedly agreed to front all the bills.

Who is going to Wrexham's Las Vegas promotion party?

The trip is to be enjoyed by players of Wrexham AFC's men's team, which includes stars like Ben Foster, Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin. Staff, which includes coaches and the medical team for example, have all also been invited to Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is despite Paul Mullin's attendance being up-in-the-air before the first-team landed at the Harry Reid International Airport. According to GQ, his partner was not the biggest fan of the 28-year-old's American holiday, but Mullin has shared pictures enjoying himself with pints of beer in San Francisco.

One major figure at Wrexham has not made the cut for Las Vegas. It has been confirmed that manager Phil Parkinson did not join the team and his fellow staff on the promotion party, but why did he not go?