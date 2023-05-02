As the remaining games of the 2022/2023 Premier League season continue to tick down, much of the attention is going to the hard-fought and nail-biting relegation battle. Yet there is still an exciting and undecided title race being fought out between Manchester City and Arsenal - but despite the London club's recent collapse, there is still everything to play for.

Arsenal have spent much of this season top of the summit thanks to the consistency in quality of their young team, with stars like Bukayo Saka taking all the headlines. Not one fan would have expected a title challenge from Mikel Arteta's men, but they have delivered one nonetheless.

Much like most years, though, Pep Guardiola and Man City are on the hunt for yet another league title. Championed by the record-breaking Erling Haaland, they could be favourites to go all the way.

With more or less a handful of Premier League games remaining, it is still up in the air. Shock results can happen - and have already happened previously this season.

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League title race for the 2022/2023 Premier League season. Including a comparison of Arsenal and Manchester City's fixtures, who the bookies are favouring and NationalWorld's prediction.

Who has the toughest end to the season in the Premier League title race?

It's hotting up in the Premier League title race between Manchester City and Arsenal - Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City: 1st place - 76 points

Manchester City are by far in pole position to win their seventh Premier League title, as Pep Guardiola's men find themselves one-point ahead of title-rivals Arsenal with one game in hand. With record-breaker Erling Haaland netting 34 goals, Jack Grealish in the form of his life and John Stones taking to midfield like a fish to water, it is looking highly unlikely they will be caught.

It is not all decided, though, as there are six games left to play, all sandwiched in and around a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid, and an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United. All of which could prove both distracting and physically taxing.

Not only included in their last few fixtures are the likes of Leeds United and Everton - who will be fighting for their lives to secure their top-flight status - but also Brentford. Thomas Frank's outfit are one of only four clubs to defeat Manchester City in the league this season (Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool) after Ivan Toney's 98th minute winner at The Etihad in November.

Scoring 17 goals in their last five Premier League games, helping them net a league-high of 84 so far this season, Man City have a favourable end of the season. Below is a breakdown of all of Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures:

Wednesday, 3 May - Manchester City vs West Ham United (8pm)

Saturday, 6 May - Manchester City vs Leeds United (3pm)

Sunday, 14 May - Everton vs Manchester City (2pm)

Sunday, 21 May - Manchester City vs Chelsea (4pm)

Wednesday, 24 May - Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (8pm)

Sunday, 28 May - Brentford vs Manchester City (4.30pm)

Arsenal: 2nd place - 75 points

Arguably the surprise of this Premier League season is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team, who have gone from strength to strength to such an extent that has put them right in the conversation for the title. Rewind just a matter of weeks ago, however, it was all in the Gunners' hands - but it all went a bit wrong.

Enjoying their best start to a season in the club's history, Arsenal were eight points clear at the summit following a North London derby dismantling of Spurs thanks to a Hugo Lloris own goal and a Martin Odegaard strike. The team were thriving, a perfect blend of youth and *some* experience with youngsters like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli helped by the older heads in the changing room like Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

But just as the finish line was drawing ever closer, Arteta's men started to crumble as the weight of expectation lay too much to bear on their young and untested shoulders. Giving away leads to the likes of West Ham United and Liverpool, crawling back to a 3-3 to bottom club Southampton, and being outclassed by title rivals Manchester City at The Etihad by 4-1 has now diminished the chances of this Arsenal team etching their names among icons like the invisibles of 2003-04 - at least for this season.

To put this right, end the season on a high and truly battle against Pep Guardiola for a fourth Premier League title, Arsenal have five fixtures remaining. They may have favourable ties ahead, such as welcoming a poor and confidence-struck Chelsea to The Emirates, but must visit Eddie Howe's high-flying Champions League chasing Newcastle United. Below is a breakdown of all of Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures:

Tuesday, 2 May - Arsenal vs Chelsea (8pm)

Sunday, 7 May - Newcastle United vs Arsenal (4.30pm)

Sunday, 14 May - Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion (4.30pm)

Saturday, 20 May - Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (5.30pm)

Sunday, 28 May - Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (4.30pm)

Who are the bookmakers favourite to win the Premier League title?

A dejected Rob Holding looks on following Arsenal’s 4-1 loss to Manchester City

It is to no one's surprise that the bookmaker's favourite to win the Premier League title is Manchester City. Arsenal are not too far away with the latest odds, but it reflects the challenge ahead of Mikel Arteta's men to make up lost ground.

Here are the odds for the team to win the Premier League title for the 2022/2023 season. Note that the following have been supplied by Sky Bet:

Manchester City - 1/16

Arsenal - 9/1

Prediction: who is going to win the Premier League title?

A seventh Premier League title is on the way for Manchester City - Credit: Getty

Arsenal winning the Premier League would be incredible for English football. It will prove, only for the second time in recent history, that there is a chink in the armour of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's total dominance of the Premier League.

They have been one of if not the most impressive outfit all season and it would be sad if all that effort and quality would come to no avail. Yet it seems that Arsenal's race has been run and they have now left a hill too high and difficult to climb.

What the London club lack, however, Man City have in abundance - and that is plenty of experience of this exact scenario and getting over the finishing line. A changing room filled to the brim with proven winners and strong minds to stay on the straight and narrow and make their last furlong to a seventh title stress-free.

Erling Haaland will continue to add to his number of goals in what has been the best debut season in Premier League history. They have too much quality to not win the Premier League this season.

The only chance this Man City team falters is if they take their eyes off this prize and instead to a certain major European competition that has alluded Pep Guardiola for 12 years.

Premier League 22/23 title race prediction: