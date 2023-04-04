Bad managers: when the problem is and isn’t the person in charge

How do football clubs - and workplaces - end up with underachieving managers like Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers - and is it always their fault?

In football, managers are like revolving doors. I say this as the eleventh Premier League Manager this season, Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City, was fired. Shortly followed by the twelfth, Graham Potter of Chelsea.

That’s a staggering number in anyone’s book, but these football managers – as with any kind of manager - can’t all be poor, otherwise they wouldn’t have been recruited in the first place.

So what’s really going on here? Let’s have a look under the surface at what that might be:

Too little time

Every manager needs to win their team over, prove their value and earn respect. And that does not happen overnight. The question is, how long is too long for allowing them to do that?

Yes, it’s possible to get results in the initial ‘honeymoon period’ when most players or staff want to impress their new boss, but once that time has worn off, it’s back to reality. Will the team buy into the new manager and what they are trying to achieve, or not?

The results have a habit of answering that question for them. In the world of (but not exclusive to) Premier League football, the period of time given is often not long enough. Of course, in any business – and especially in the current economic climate - the pressure is on to get results. Expectations are high and absolutely no one wants to wait.

Time is money and with every lost opportunity, the pressure builds. The ‘too little time to make a difference’ scenario, is unlikely to change anytime soon. Managers have to make a difference, and fast.

Lacking in ‘people skills’

Some of the best and most successful managers in sport are also the best people managers. They don’t just focus on the technicalities of the game, they’re not just looking at numbers and measurements, they know that they are managing and are responsible for a team of people. And they could have some big characters in their squad to deal with.

Let’s not forget that some players are very young, often a long way from home and their families, and they might struggle to communicate because English is not their first language. All of that can feel isolating and lonely.

If you want to get the best out of your team, you first have to understand them individually, and know that they have different personalities, different strengths and weaknesses and will all need a slightly different way of handling. Don’t be fooled: this isn’t about the manager having soft skills – this is about them having the right balance of skills: highly motivational, caring - and tough enough to demand the best out of every individual member of staff. This isn’t about being fluffy.

It's a balance few can master but, without it, a manager can either be seen as too aggressive (before they’ve earned respect) and the team don’t want to play for them, or too soft, and they fail to drive, and push the team to win.

On top of that, the manager has to knit that team together, so that they become a team who will do anything for each other. Egos don’t belong in this place.

Yes, it is hard work, but if it’s a high performing team you want, don’t underestimate the impact of top-notch people skills. Many do and fail.

Self–awareness

Just as being a good politician doesn’t mean you’ll make a good prime minister, being good at your job doesn’t mean you’ll make a good manager – and great footballer players do not equal great football managers.

When people are promoted up for the wrong reasons, it’s a slippery slide down to poor performance, and ultimately, they end up losing their job. I have seen far too many high performers gain promotion to the next level up, only to struggle in the bigger job. Why is that?

It’s because the new job requires a completely different skillset, and yes, they may well have the potential to do it but only if they have enough self-awareness to improve. If we don’t know – or look for - where we are lacking, our own performance is left to chance.

Being blissfully unaware that everyone around you sees your shortcomings except you is not a good place to be. If you’re unsure how you can improve, and you want to become a high performing manager, ask for feedback from your team and from someone who is objective.

Being brave about change

There’s a lot to be said for keeping the status quo, and for the belief that ‘if it’s not broken – don’t fix it’. On the other hand, there’s fierce competition out there – and they are not staying exactly as they are. Your competition wants to win.

Now being brave about the changes you want to make as a new manager takes some guts. You’ll face criticism, you might upset some of your team, and putting the changes (or new people) in place is not going to be an easy ride, especially if you don’t see an immediate upturn in results. In sport especially, your boss (and the fans) could soon be breathing down your neck.

But the alternative could be tougher. Staying the same could see you facing calls of not keeping up with the pace of change, missing out on new opportunities – and not making the team, and the performance, your own.

Change has to happen. Think about what the team needs in order to excel. Stick your neck out (with good rationale) to get a new team member if that’s the answer – but bear in mind that this will disrupt the dynamic in the team, and it’s the managers’ job to quickly rebuild and re-knit that teamwork. Be brave anyway.

The wrong choice of manager in first place

In the world of football, the club’s fanbase will voice its opinion. Football to many is less of a passion and more of a religion – and fans (mostly) know their team well.

So, it’s no surprise that if a new manager is appointed that they disapprove of, they’ll make it known. Sometimes they are wrong, and the manager turns out to be a cracker, but often they are right - often because they've been burned many times before (especially at Chelsea).

Every wrongly recruited manager is potentially damaging for the business, team, and club, and could cost a season’s worth of results.

How can this be avoided then? By first getting clear about what type of manager is needed – for this club and this team, at this time. That will be a unique mixture of experience, people skills and personality.

Once recruited, the club's owner has a duty to provide enough time – and the right kind of support – to the manager they’ve put their weight and money behind.

Good results are like a protective cape: they shroud a manager from prying eyes and questions. But when you don’t have good – or consistent results – well, you’re on your own pal, because that cape is snatched away, the pressure is building, and the spotlight is truly on every move you make and every decision you take.

Who’d be a football manager, eh?

Amana Walker is a performance coach who works with a range of business leaders and sports professionals. More info at www.amanawalker.com