Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won their second trophy of the season on Saturday when they beat city rivals Manchester United to claim the FA Cup 2023. The Sky Blues won their third consecutive Premier League title at the end of May following a spectacular season which saw Erling Haaland smash scoring records to end the 2022/23 season with 36 league goals in 35 matches.

They are now, however, just one win away from completing the magnificent and historic treble and will look ahead to this Saturday where they will face Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the hopes of winning their first ever Champions League trophy.

Their domestic wins have also ensured that they reach the FA Community Shield fixture which takes place at the beginning of August. City have lost both of their last two Community Shield games, losing 3-1 to Liverpool in 2022 and 1-0 to Leicester City the year before.

Following their win over the Red Devils, adjustments have had to be made in order for Manchester City to have an opponent in August and here is all you need to know about the FA Community Shield fixture...

Who plays in the FA Community Shield?

The FA Community Shield is usually played between the winner of the Premier League and the winner of the FA Cup. Had Manchester United won the FA Cup, they would have booked themselves in for another meeting with their city rivals in August.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus - the Gunners will now feature in FA Community Shield

However, as Manchester City have won both the Premier League and FA Cup, the Premier League runners-up are then chosen to play the FA Community Shield. In this instance, Arsenal.

The Gunners had been leading the Premier League for much of the season but ultimately ended five points behind the ultimate winners on 84 points. They are once again expected to challenge for the title next season and the FA Community Shield will give Mikel Arteta and his squad a good opportunity to test themselves.

When is the FA Community Shield?

This fixture will be played ahead of the 223/24 season on Sunday 6 August 2023. Kick-off will be determined closer to the date and a winner must be decided on the day. If teams are tied after 90 minutes the match will then head straight to a penalty shootout.

As the match is played at the start of the season, the English Football Association does not require the clubs to play the 30 minutes of extra-time.

Who are the past winners of the FA Community Shield?

The FA Community Shield, previously known as the Charity Shield, was first played in 1908 with Manchester United winning the inaugural match. Here are all the winners of the FA Community Shield since the forming of the Premier League in 1992: