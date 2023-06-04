For the curious.
Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid: striker departs after 14 years - where is he going?

Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 hours ago

Karim Benzema is to leave Real Madrid after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish club have announced.

France striker Benzema, 35, is Real’s second all-time scorer with 353 goals and won 25 trophies in Madrid – a club record.

In a statement the club said: “Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

“Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.”

Where is Karim Benzema going?

The French striker is expected to sign a mega-lucrative deal worth around £345 million to move to Saudi Arabia. He will reportedly join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

It has not been confirmed yet. But he would become second Real Madrid legend to move to Saudi league in a year following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi is also rumoured to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia as well - following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

