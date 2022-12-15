Endrick has completed a sensational £72 million transfer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have officially won the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, with the player set to join the Spanish giants in July 2024. Los Blancos have beaten off strong competition from a series of elite clubs in Europe including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea to sign the 16-year-old. The deal is estimated to be in the region of around £62 million with potential bonuses of around £10 million pounds.

The transfer has attracted a great deal of hype and excitement and Endrick will follow in the footsteps of great footballers such as Ronaldo, Raul, Zinedine Zidane and most recently Karim Benzema. However, fans of the Spanish giants may have to wait a while before they see the player in action as he will remain with his current club Palmerias for the next 18 months before completing the move.

Advertisement

But who is Endrick and has the teenager got what it takes to become the next Brazilian football icon?

Here is everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who is Endrick?

Endrick Felipe Moreira De Souza, more commonly known as Endrick is a Brazilian footballer who plays in Brazil’s top flight for Palmeiras.

Advertisement

Endrick was born on 21 July 2006 and turned 16-years-old this year. To put that into context he was born four years after Brazil’s most recent World Cup triumph in 2002, when they were blessed with players such as Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

Endrick was raised in the capital city of Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. He began playing football for Palmeiras at the age of 11 and has played for the club since then, during his time at the club he has rapidly progressed through the academy and regularly played with much older age groups.

Endrick lifted the league title with Palmeiras. (Getty Images)

The Brazilian youngster was given his first team debut for Palmeiras in October 2022 and came on as a second half substitute during a 4-0 win. Endrick scored his first two goals that same month in a 3-1 victory over Atletico Paranaense and became the youngest ever goalscorer for the club.

Advertisement

Endrick played a key role towards the end of the season for his side and scored three goals in seven appearances last season. In doing so the 16-year-old got his first taste of success by helping Palmeiras to their 11th Serie A title and their first since 2018.

Endrick’s performances towards the end of the season saw him earn the accolade of best newcomer in the Brazilian Serie A. The award was previously won by fellow Palmeiras alumni Gabriel Jesus in 2015. Jesus is now amongst the most influential players with Arsenal in the Premier League and has previously been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at Manchester City.

Advertisement

What has been said about Endrick’s transfer to Real Madrid?

Endrick has thanked Palmeiras for giving him the opportunity to play for them and has viewed to dedicate himself to the club for the remainder of his time there.

The Brazilian is unable to move to Real Madrid until he reaches the age of 18 due to FIFA rules. Endrick told the Palmeiras website: “I thank, Palmeiras, forever the club of my heart, for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true.

“Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue to dedicate myself as I always have dedicated myself to being able to offer Palmeiras more on the field.”

Advertisement

Has Endrick played for Brazil?

Endrick is yet to make his first team debut for the Brazilian national team which is little surprise given the large pool of experienced players they have at their disposal. However, the young forward is certainly on their radar - he made his debut for the Brazil under 17 team this year and has made an impact scoring five goals from four appearances so far.

Advertisement

It is expected that he will make further progression in the Brazilian academy in years to come and he is already described by many football experts as one of their most exciting prospects for future years.

Is Endrick on FIFA 23?

Endrick has garnered the attention of Europe’s top clubs but despite the hype he is yet to be included on football’s most popular video game FIFA 23.

This means that career mode fans will not be able to add this exciting prospect to their team just yet and he will not be included in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Advertisement

Is Endrick on Football Manager 23?

Advertisement

Football Manager fans will be delighted to hear that Endrick does feature on the news instalment of the game. The teenager is rated as one of best wonderkids in the whole game as the potential to grow into a world beater. He will only cost around £20 million to sign on the game, making him much cheaper than in real life and he has outstanding statistics in areas such as dribbling and speed.