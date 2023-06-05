Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41. The AC Milan striker said he decided to end his playing career on the San Siro pitch following his club’s final game of the season.

The Swedish international said: “I have many memories and many emotions in here. The first time I arrived here, you gave me happiness. The second time, love. I will be a Milan fan for life. The time has come to say goodbye to football, but not to you. See you around, if you’re lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

The Serie A star has spent most of this season on the sidelines due to an injury and played only four times for Milan, scoring once in a 3-1 defeat at Udinese in March after his departure from the club had already been announced.

However, the 41-year-old is often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, renowned for his acrobatic strikes, volleys and powerful long-range shots. Here are his records and trophies as the Swedish striker announces his retirement from the pitch.

Zlatan has retired from international football

When was Zlatan’s overhead kick?

In 2012, Zlatan was on international duty for Sweden and was playing a friendly against England. He had been known for producing spectacular goals but what he was about to do for Sweden may perhaps be his best effort.

Sweden went on to beat a shell-shocked Three Lions side 4-2, with Zlatan scoring all four goals, but his fourth goal - what has become known as the ‘bicycle kick’ - is by far the most memorable. The striker was 29.53 metres out when he sent a looping effort over the head of a stranded Joe Hart, contorting his body as he flew through the air with ease.

Following the match, his Swedish coach Erik Hamren said: “Sometimes, when he’s doing these things, in training or in matches, you don’t think it’s possible. Because it’s not possible to do that - the fourth goal, for example. It can feel like you are watching a video game.”

What trophies has Zlatan won?

Zlatan is one of the most decorated footballers in the world and has won 34 trophies in his career, scoring 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals and has scored in each of the last four decades.

The 41-year-old started out with Malmo FF in 1999 before moving to Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy before returning back to San Siro.

While Zlatan has never won the prestigious Ballon d’Or, he has been nominated 11 times throughout his career, coming fourth in 2012. He has been part of the UEFA Team of the Year on four occasions, the latest coming in 2014, the UEFA Champions League squad of the season and Europa League squad of the season.

The 41-year-old has been named Serie A Player of the Month on four occasions, Serie A Footballer of the Year three times, Ligue 1 Player of the Year on three occasions; Swedish Male Athlete of the Year on four occasions and has 15-times been named Sweden’s Forward of the Year. From 2007 to 2020, he won this award every year.

Here are just some of the trophies Zlatan has won with his clubs throughout his career.

Ajax:

Eredivisie (2)

KNVB Cup

Johan Cruyff Shield

Juventus:

Serie A (2)

Inter Milan:

Serie A (3)

Supercoppa Italiana (2)

Barcelona:

Fifa Club World Cup

UEFA Super Cup

La Liga

Supercopa de Espana (2)

AC Milan:

Serie A (2)

Supercoppa Italiana

PSG:

Ligue 1 (4)

Coupe de France: (2)

Coupe de la Ligue (3)

Trophee des Champions (3)

Manchester United: