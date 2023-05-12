Inter signed a lucrative deal estimated to be worth around £75 million with DigitalBits at the start of the season

Inter Milan have enjoyed a sensational Champions League campaign and they delighted fans by storming to a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals AC Milan in the first leg of the semi-final.

The Italian giants have been one of the standout teams of the competition for their performances on the pitch but the lack of sponsorship on the front of their kit has also caught the attention of many eagle eyed viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The empty space in the middle of their kit has been praised for its simplicity on social media but it looks highly unusual in the modern game when so many teams have a kit with a huge sponsorship deal on the front.

But why does Inter Milan’s kit not feature a sponsor? Here’s all you need to know.

Why Inter Milan’s kit doesn’t have a sponsor?

Inter Milan have notably worn no sponsorship on their kits in recent weeks both domestically in Serie A and in European competitions. This has been the case since the end of April and the Italian giants had previously displayed the sponsor DigitalBits on the front of their shirts.

Inter signed a lucrative deal with the company at the start of the season in August which was estimated to be worth around £75 million. But they have now dropped the company’s logo from their shirts completely as a response to ongoing payment issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Inter’s chief executive Alessandro Antontello, the embattled firm owes the club around £14 million. Antonello also explained that the club is in the process of finding an alternative sponsor.

During Inter’s AGM meeting last October, Antonello said: “Negotiations are currently underway to find a friendly resolution to the dispute. At present, it is not possible to predict whether these negotiations will be successful or not. If it is not possible to reach an agreement, the club will consider taking legal action to protect our interests.”

He added: “The club has already taken all the necessary actions on the market, initiating several discussions to find a possible new shirt partner through its own commercial structure so that a new partner can take over as soon as possible.

Who else is affected?

It is worth noting that Inter Milan are not the only side to be affected by the ongoing dispute with the blockchain company and fellow Serie A side AS Roma have also dropped DigitalBits as the sponsor on their shirt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AS Roma who are challenging for a Europa League title under Jose Mourinho have replaced the sponsor and they are expected to continue wearing SPQR on their kit until the end of the season.

The acronym is a tribute to the city of Rome and it is the Romans’ own abbreviation for their state which stands for: Senatus Populusque Romanus, which translates as the Senate and People of Rome.

Originally during the Roman empire, the phrase was used to reflect the capital’s political system by suggesting that the power comes from the people and its rejection of the monarchy.