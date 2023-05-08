A number of Premier League teams are chasing a place in the UEFA Champions League next season

The race for Champions League football is intensifying ahead of the final few weeks of fixtures. (Getty Images)

The race to qualify for the Champions League is hotting up and the likes of Newcastle, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton are all vying for a place in Europe’s elite competition next season.

The Champions League is regarded as one of the most prestigious club competitions in world football - it features some of the most talented players on the planet and it offers club’s huge financial incentives from TV money and sponsorship.

League leaders Manchester City and title chasing Arsenal have already secured their place in Europe next season.

But with two places still up for grabs, which of the remaining contenders have the toughest run-in to qualify for the Champions League as we approach the final furlong of the Premier League season?

Here is everything you need to know.

Premier League top four battle

Newcastle United: 3rd - 65 pts

Newcastle are in pole position for Champions League football. (Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this season and they are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2003 when they were managed by Bobby Robson.

Newcastle have enjoyed a dramatic rise up the table over the last 18 months and they look a completely different team from the one that won just one of their first 20 games at the start of last season.

The likes of Joelinton, Almiron and Fabian Schar all look reinvigorated under the new regime and signings such as Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Nick Pope have all made huge impacts after their arrivals in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle need a maximum of seven points from their last four games to secure Champions League football and they end the season with a trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle remaining fixtures:

Saturday 13 May - Leeds vs Newcastle

Thursday 18 May - Newcastle vs Brighton

Monday 22 May - Newcastle vs Leicester

Sunday 28 May - Chelsea vs Newcastle

Manchester United: 4th - 63 pts

Marcus Rashford has been in great form for Manchester United this season. (Getty Images)

Manchester United are aiming to return to Europe’s elite competition after a disappointing 6th place finish last term.

The Red Devils endured a shaky start to the campaign with defeats to Brighton and Brentford but they have improved in form in recent months, particularly after the bombshell departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have thrived domestically - lifting the Carabao Cup, reaching the final of the FA Cup and even reaching the last four of the Europa League, before a disappointing defeat to Sevilla FC.

Man United have largely been reliant on the goalscoring form of Marcus Rashford who has 16 Premier League goals.

Their run-in includes three home matches and they end the campaign against Fulham who are likely to welcome back a returning Alexander Mitrovic after his FA Cup suspension.

Man United remaining fixtures:

Saturday 13 May - Man United vs Wolves

Saturday 20 May - Bournemouth vs Man United

Thursday 25 May - Man United vs Chelsea

Sunday 28 May - Man United vs Fulham

Liverpool: 5th - 62 pts

Liverpool are on a six match winning streak. (Getty Images)

Liverpool have looked a long way off the team that narrowly missed out on the Premier League title with 92 points last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled to show consistency and they have lost a total of nine Premier League games this term compared to just two in the entirety of last season.

Strong victories including the 9-0 against Bournemouth and a 7-0 victory thrashing over Man United have been dampened by disappointing 3-0 defeats to the likes of Brighton and Wolves, along with a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture to Bournemouth.

However, the Merseyside giants have shown signs of a life as we approach the business end of the season and they are currently on a six match winning streak heading into the final few games.

Liverpool have proven that they have a squad capable of gatecrashing the Champions League in the final few weeks and they end the season with a trip to a struggling Southampton side.

Liverpool remaining fixtures:

Monday 15 May - Leicester vs Liverpool

Saturday 20 May - Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Sunday 28 May - Southampton vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur: 6th - 57 pts

Harry Kane has been a key player for Tottenham this season. (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur entered the season with a great deal of optimism. They clinched fourth spot from their arch-rivals Arsenal at the end of last season and were led into the new campaign by a serial winner in Antonio Conte.

The North London club even opened the campaign with a 4-1 victory against Southampton but things soon began to unravel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham endured a huge drop in form after the World Cup in Qatar and a clash of personalities between Conte and the hierarchy at the club led to the departure of the Italian in March.

Spurs followed that up with a brief and disappointing spell under Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini which resulted in a crushing 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth and a humiliating 6-1 defeat to top-four rivals Newcastle.

Tottenham have shown some signs of improvements under the guidance of interim coach Ryan Mason and the impressive goalscoring form of Harry Kane could prove crucial in the run-in, but it’s highly unlikely that Spurs will return to the top-four this season, with the majority of teams around them having a points advantage and games in hand.

Tottenham remaining fixtures:

Saturday 13 May - Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Saturday 20 May - Tottenham vs Brentford

Sunday 28 May - Leeds vs Tottenham

Brighton: 7th - 55 pts

Brighton continue to impress in the Premier League and they have once again proved themselves as a club which can bounce back from multiple setbacks.

Heading into the season Brighton lost key players in the form of left back Marc Cucurella and central midfielder Yves Bissouma who joined Chelsea and Spurs respectively.

Brighton also lost Technical Director Dan Ashworth who had played a key role in the club’s transfer business after he departed to join Newcastle.

The Seagulls even sold their top scorer from last season in Neal Maupay as he agreed to join Everton in the final week of the transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has enjoyed a successful first season with Brighton. (Getty Images)

Brighton started the season in fine form with victories over Man United, West Ham and Leicester but they were handed a further blow when popular manager Graham Potter departed to join Chelsea.

The Seagulls have continued to thrive under new coach Roberto De Zerbi and former loanees Moises Caicedo and Karou Mitoma have shone in the first team alongside summer recruit Pervis Estupitan.

Brighton have surpassed their record points tally in the Premier League this season, whilst also reaching an FA Cup final.

De Zerbi’s side have enjoyed a wonderful campaign this season and it could get even better in the final month as they still have six games to play in the top-flight giving them an opportunity to pump up the pressure on their other European rivals.

Brighton face a tricky run-in during the final few weeks and they end the season with games against Arsenal and Manchester City before closing the campaign against Aston Villa.

Brighton remaining fixtures: