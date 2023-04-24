Manchester City and Manchester United meet at Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2011

Manchester City and Manchester United are meeting at Wembley in a first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final. The fixture will put two of the most successful teams in English football head to head - between them, they have won a combined 18 FA Cup titles.

The Red Devils have traditionally been the more successful team in terms of silverware and they dominated the English football landscape under the management of Alex Ferguson. However, that has changed drastically over the last decade after the takeover of Sheikh Mansour at Man City in 2008 and the Citizens have now established themselves as one of the leading teams in English football - winning four titles in the last five years under Pep Guardiola.

Over the years the two Manchester clubs have competed at the top of English football for a host of major honours. Here we take a look back at five of the most memorable meetings between the two teams over the last 15 years.

Manchester City vs Manchester United most iconic meetings

Manchester United 4-3 Man City: Premier League (20 September 2009)

Michael Owen scored a last gasp winner in a thrilling 4-3 win for the Red Devils. (Getty Images)

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester United went head to head with Man City in the fifth game of the 2009/10 season.

The fixture took place during the second season of the Man City takeover and the club invested heavily in new recruits with former Red Devils star Carlos Tevez being viewed as the marquee signing.

The match proved to be a Premier League classic with both sides taking the lead at different points.

Craig Bellamy looked to have secured a last gasp equaliser with a goal in the 90th minute but Man United as they often did under Alex Ferguson won the game 4-3 in the final moments after a clinical finish from substitute Michael Owen.

Man United 2-1 Man City: Premier League (12 February 2011)

Wayne Rooney helped Manchester United to three points against Man City with a late overhead kick. (Getty Images)

Manchester United and Man City clashed in a crucial fixture in the context of the 2010/11 title race.

Man United entered the game top of the table and they were chasing down their fourth Premier League title in five years, meanwhile City, managed by Roberto Mancini, were hoping to secure Champions League football for the first time.

The game was tightly contested and a David Silva equaliser cancelled out Nani’s early opener.

But with 20 minutes to go, the game was ultimately decided by a world class overhead kick from Man Utd talisman Wayne Rooney. The victory proved crucial and The Red Devils went on to win the 12th of their 13 league titles under Ferguson.

Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United: FA Cup semi-final (16 April 2011)

Yaya Toure’s winner helped Manchester City secure a derby day victory against Man United at Wembley Stadium. (Getty Images)

Manchester City and Manchester United are scheduled to meet at Wembley Stadium for only the second time in history, with the previous meeting between the two teams taking place in the FA Cup semi-final of 2011.

At the time Man City were described by Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson as the “noisy neighbours.”

Man City had spent huge sums of money to try and bridge the gap between themselves and The Red Devils but at the time they were yet to win a title under the new ownership and they were hoping to end a barren run of 35 years without a major trophy.

Man Utd were the established force in English football - they were the league leaders of the Premier League and they were targeting a sixth FA Cup crown under the management of Alex Ferguson.

The game was a tightly fought contest and Man City edged a 1-0 win and a place in the final after a powerful strike from Yaya Toure.

The fixture is viewed as a watershed moment in Man City’s recent history and they went on to win the FA Cup final against Stoke City to end their trophy drought.

Manchester Utd 1-6 Manchester City: Premier League (23 October 2011)

Mario Balotelli opened the scoring in Man City’s 6-1 win over Man United. (Getty Images)

Manchester City’s FA Cup win was a warning sign of things to come and the noisy neighbours truly made their mark when they recorded a huge 6-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The Citizens led just 1-0 at half time after a goal from Mario Balotelli, where he revealed a message that read “Why Always Me” in reference to several off the field incidents that were being written at the time.

Things escalated dramatically in the second half when Man United went down to 10 men after Jonny Evans’ sending off and City scored further goals through Edin Dzeko, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Mario Balotelli to secure a comprehensive victory.

Man City inflicted Man United’s worst home defeat since February 1955 and the win inspired Roberto Mancini’s side to a first ever Premier League title as they dramatically won the league on goal difference.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: Premier League (9 December 2012)

Robin Van Persie played a defining role in Man United’s title winning team of 2013. (Getty Images)

Manchester City and Manchester United once again battled it out for the title in 2012/13 and the two sides met in a crucial clash in December 2012.

Man United entered the game three points clear at the top of the table and they took control of the game in the early stages with a double from Wayne Rooney.

Mancini’s side put up a strong and valiant effort to equalise in the 86th minute after goals from Yaya Toure and Pablo Zabaleta. However, the game was ultimately decided by a last gasp free kick from golden boot winner Robin Van Persie.

The result inspired Man United to a record-breaking 13th Premier League title in 2013 and the final trophy of the Ferguson era.

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Premier League (2 October 2022)

Haaland and Foden both scored hat-tricks against Man United earlier this season. (Getty Images)

Manchester City put Manchester United to the sword earlier this season with a sensational 6-3 victory over their rivals.

Academy graduate Phil Foden and Erling Haaland were at the top of their game and the pair both fired in hat-tricks in a ruthless attacking display.

The result made it the highest-scoring Manchester derby of all time - in any competition.