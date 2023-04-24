FA Cup final 2023 tickets: Man Utd vs Man City ticket info - key dates explained

Manchester United overcame Brighton on penalties to reach the FA Cup final where they will face rivals Manchester City. How to buy tickets for Wembley event

The two FA Cup finalists have been decided following an exciting weekend which saw Manchester United get taken all the way to penalties by Brighton. Following a 0-0 full time score, the visitors were eventually victorious, prevailing over their hosts with a 6-7 penalty shoot-out win. They will now prepare to take on rivals Manchester City who, thanks to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick, beat Sheffield United 3-0. The Algerian’s hat-trick was the first time a hat-trick has been scored in an FA Cup semi-final since 1958.

The Blues currently sit second in the Premier League, with two games in hand, as well as having reached the Champions League semi-finals following a comprehensive victory over Bayern Munich. After City’s FA Cup semi-final victory, Pep Guardiola was asked about United fans being fearful of his side replicating the famous treble United were able to accomplish in 1999, to which the Spanish manager replied: “They don’t have to be scared, we are neighbours. Neighbours are always nice to each other.

“Being there every year means the mentality of the club - not just the players - is there. It is an honour to be in the FA Cup final on 3 June. We will be here. Today we played really good, everyone was serious.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the final on the first weekend in June...

When is the FA Cup final?

The two Mancunian sides will take to Wembley on Saturday 3 June. The kick-off time is set to be confirmed but last year’s final kicked-off at 4.45pm BST.

City celebrate Riyad Mahrez’ third goal in FA Cup semi-final

How to buy tickets for FA Cup final

Tickets are not yet available to purchase but when they are, they will be available to buy through the clubs’ websites. Manchester City and Manchester United fans will be likely to be able to buy the tickets later this week, if last year’s window is anything to go by. Fans will have to register accounts on the websites in order to go through the process of buying tickets. Resale options are also possible with sites such as StubHub available for fans to grab an FA Cup final pass.

Last year saw Chelsea and Liverpool fans allocated 30,500 tickets each for the final and prices of the tickets ranged from £45 to £145 for Adults and £35 to £135 for concessions.

How to watch the FA Cup final

For those unable to attend the match in person, fans can tune into ITV in order to watch the action. Exact broadcasting times are yet to be confirmed but the action will be on ITV1 with streaming available through ITVX for all UK fans.

Man United and Man City’s FA Cup journeys:

Manchester United:

Third round - Everton 3-1

Fourth Round - Reading 3-1

Fifth Round - West Ham 3-1

Quarter-finals - Fulham 3-1

Semi-finals - Brighton 0-0 (7-6)

Manchester City:

Third round - Chelsea 4-0

Fourth Round - Arsenal 1-0

Fifth Round - Bristol city 3-0

Quarter-finals - Burnley 6-0

Semi-finals - Sheffield United 3-0