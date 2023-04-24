Manchester United and Manchester City are through to 2022/23 FA Cup final after beating Brighton and Sheffield respectively

Manchester United will prepare for their 21st FA Cup final appearance in June after beating Brighton 6-7 on penalties to reach the Wembley showpiece match. This matches Arsenal for the most in history. Following their brutal knock-out of the UEFA Europa League last week, United put on a subdued performance against the Seagulls but were able to prevail when crunch time came and will now take on Manchester City in a few weeks time.

City put on a clinical show with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat-trick to beat Championship side Sheffield United 3-0. Pep Guardiola’s squad are now bidding to win the treble as they sit just one place behind Premier League leaders Arsenal as well as reaching the Champions League semi-final following a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich last week.

While City hope to complete what their city rivals were able to do in 1999, United will be bidding to win their second trophy of the season as well as the second since 2018. Here is all you need to know about each team’s FA Cup history...

How many FA Cup trophies has Man United won?

If United are successful in June, this could be their 13th FA Cup trophy. The Red Devils enjoyed phenomenal success in the tournament while Sir Alex Ferguson was at the helm, but the club have won just one since his departure from Old Trafford. Ferguson, who led United from 1986 to 2013, won five FA Cup trophies with the Red Devils, with wins coming against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Millwall.

Goalscorers Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata celebrate 2016 FA Cup

The latest FA Cup win came when Louis van Gaal was leading the way and United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 with goals coming from Palace’s Jason Puncheon in the 78th minute and United’s Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the 81st and 110th minute.

How many FA Cup trophies has Man City won?

The Sky Blues have won six FA Cup trophies in their time. The first was in 1904 when they beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 and the latest was in 2019 when Pep Guardiola led the side to a brutal 6-0 thumping over Watford. Goals came from Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne as well as braces for both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling. They have won only two FA Cup trophies in the Premier League era with Roberto Mancini’s 2011 final win over Stoke City the club’s first major title following the 2008 takeover.

As well as six trophies to their name, they have also reached the FA Cup final on five other occasions where they were not successful. The most infamous of these defeats was in 2013 when Ben Watson scored an added time winner for Wigan Athletic. Both Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United have also won the FA Cup six times.

Who has won the most FA Cup trophies?

Arsenal have the best record in the tournament with 14 wins to their names as well as 21 appearances in the final in total. Their first win came in 1930 and their most recent was in 2020. The Gunners were also back-to-back winners in 2002-2003 and 2014-2015.

When is the 2023 FA Cup final?