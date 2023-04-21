Emirates have announced names to be FA cup mascots as Manchester United and Manchester City hope to compete in Wembley final

Manchester United will be hoping to reach another domestic final when they take on Brighton this weekend following their disappointing exit from the UEFA Europa League last night (Thursday 20 April).

The Red Devils let three goals in the net in Sevilla last night, seeing the hopes of a European trophy quickly disappear but they will have another chance of adding to this year’s trophy collection as they take on the Seagulls this weekend with the aim of reaching June’s final.

Speaking after the fixture, United boss Erik ten Hag said: “This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves. It’s gone, we can’t change it. We have to look forward to Sunday, that’s the next opportunity.”

While United, Brighton, Manchester City and Championship side Sheffield United look ahead to this weekend’s action, the FA Cup sponsor, Emirates, have announced those who will be lucky enough to be final’s day mascots. One such lucky mascot is ten-year-old Wrexham fan Mia, whose grandfather (also a Wrexham fan) sadly passed away during his team’s journey in the Emirates FA Cup .

Another mascot who has been named is Alvechurch FC supporter Koby Thomas. Koby, also 10, was diagnosed with Leukaemia during the teams’ pre-season and has been making strong progress while continuing to support his side by attending training sessions with the squad.

Due to this incredible show of strength, Koby was nominated to be a mascot and will attend the final tournament in a season which saw Alvechurch reach the FA Second Round Proper for the first time in decades.

As these youngsters look forward to their experience in June, here is all you need to know about how to keep up with the action...

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring in United’s FA Cup quarter-final match against Fulham

When is the FA Cup final?

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday 3 June 2023. London’s Wembley Stadium will host the event and the kick-off time is yet to be confirmed with different outlets suggesting it will be either 3pm or 4.30pm BST.

How to buy tickets for FA Cup final.

Tickets for the 2023 FA Cup final will be available to buy through the official Wembley Stadium tickets portal.

Fans will have to register an account on the website in order to go through the process of buying tickets.

However, tickets for the respective finalists will be distributed through the clubs themselves. The identities of those two teams will be confirmed on April 23, when the semi-finals conclude. At last year’s event, Chelsea and Liverpool were allocated 30,500 tickets each for the final.

Prices for the final have not yet been confirmed as they will be announced once the two finalists have been decided. Tickets for last year’s event ranged from four categories with the cheapest for adults coming in at £45 and the top category offering tickets for £145.

How to watch the FA Cup final

ITV will have all the coverage from the Wembley final. ITV 1 will broadcast the event live with the match also available to stream through ITVX. Details of timings will be confirmed closer to the matchday.

When are the FA Cup semi-final dates?