The FA Cup fourth round saw Liverpool and Arsenal kicked out of the competition as replays will take next week

The magic of the FA Cup returned this weekend for the fourth round of the competition and replays are set to take place over the next week for the 12 teams who reached a draw.

Manchester City knocked out the 14-time Champions of the tournament, Arsenal, with 1-0 win at the Etihad Stadium while Brighton shocked the 2022 champions Liverpool with a last minute winner as the Seagulls won 2-1.

National League side, Wrexham, also held Championship side Sheffield United to a 3-3 draw and will now head to the Blades’ ground for their replay fixture next week.

Will FA Cup replays return for the fifth round in 2023 or will the matches go straight to extra-time this weekend? Here is all you need to know:

When is the FA Cup fifth round?

The draw will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm and will be shown live on the BBC One Show. They fifth-round ties will then be played in the midweek, commencing Monday 27 February 2023.

Will there be replays in fifth round if game ends in a draw?

For the previous two editions of the FA Cup (2020/2021 and 2021/2022) replays were scrapped for the third and fourth rounds, due to the disruption caused to the schedule by the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was made to avoid further fixture congestion.

However, for the 2022/2023 edition of the FA Cup replays are returning for the third and fourth round. The fifth round will continue to have extra-time and penalties and there will not be replays at this stage of the tournament.

Will there be extra-time and penalties for fifth round games?

If the FA Cup fifth round games end in a draw, the matches will go to extra-time and penalties following the 90 minutes of play.

Accrington Stanley celebrates victory over Boreham Wood

When is the next round of FA Cup matches?

Over the next week, there will be six replays taking place. Here is the FA Cup fourth round replay schedule:

Tuesday 31 January:

Birmingham vs Blackburn Rovers - 7.45pm GMT

Tuesday 7 February:

Grimsby Town vs Luton Town, 7.45pm

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Burnley vs Ipswich Tow, 7.45pm

Sheffield United vs Wrexham, 7.45pm

Sunderland vs Fulham, 7.45pm

How to stream FA Cup fifth round games?

UK viewers will be able to stream all the action from the BBC games via the BBC Sport App and the BBC iPlayer. Games on ITV will also be able to stream via ITVX.