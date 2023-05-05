Napoli won the Serie A title last night for the first time since Maradona was the Serie A club’s captain.

A dramatic night in Udine saw Napoli confirmed as the Serie A winners 2022/23 following a 1-1 draw against the home side. Sandi Lovric opened up the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute but Napoli’s Victor Osmihen goal in the 52nd was enough to crown the Naples-based club the Kings of Italian football.

Osmihen has been this season’s top scorer in the Serie A, scoring 22 goals, and so it was exceptionally fitting that their title-winning campaign should end with him scoring the title-winning goal.

Celebrations in the city have been out of control, with 203 people being treated for injuries following the win. Thousands flooded into Naples’ main square, the Piazza Plebiscito with sixty thousand fans packed into the sold-out Diego Maradona Stadium to watch the game live on giant screens.

As Napoli relish their league win, being an unassailable 16 points clear at the top of the table, here is all you need to know about their Serie A trophy history...

Who is Napoli’s manager?

Napoli is led by Italian football manager Luciano Spalletti. The 64-year-old is a former player, having played for clubs such as Spezia and Empoli. His managerial career started with Empoli in 1993 and he has since gone on to coach teams including Udinese, Roma, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Inter Milan.

Napoli’s head coach Luciano Spalletti

His first season with Napoli, which was in 2021, saw the club finish third in the table and secure Champions League qualification for the first time in two years. This season, however, Spalletti has managed the team to a record-breaking season. They reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history and, most notably of course, secured them their first league title since 1990.

When did Napoli last win Serie A?

Napoli have not won the Serie A title for 33 years. Their last win came in 1990 when Diego Maradona led Napoli to the title.

They have won just three titles in their history with the triumphs coming in 1986/87, 1989/90 and of course in 2022/23. Their first scudetto saw Maradona shining for the side as they beat Juventus to the league title by just three points.

Three years later, and after two second-place finishes, Napoli lifted the scudetto again with five straight wins to end their campaign. As well as their three titles, Napoli have finished as Serie A runners-up eight times - only four other clubs have finished second more often.

When did Diego Maradona play for Napoli?

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona joined Napoli in 1984. 75,000 fans attended his presentation at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples. His time at Napoli was where Maradona reached the peak of his professional career and he soon inherited the captain’s armband.

He scored 115 goals for the club which was a club record that stood until Marek Hamsik in 2017. Maradona’s stint at Napoli, which lasted until 1991, is also the club’s most successful era and nine days after the death of their former player in November 2020, Napoli renamed their home stadium Stadio Diego Armanda Maradona

What other trophies have Napoli won?