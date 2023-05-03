Chelsea and England midfielder Fran Kirby will miss the FIFA women’s World Cup after announcing she needs surgery on her knee

Sarina Wiegman has been hit with yet another heavy blow after it was confirmed that Chelsea and England midfielder Fran Kirby would be forced to miss the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Blues posted a statement on Tuesday which said: “Following (a) review and further discussion with a specialist, Fran is set to undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a significant period. Fran will begin a rehabilitation programme with support from the club’s medical team. Everyone at Chelsea sends their best wishes to Fran in her recovery.”

The 29-year-old played a pivotal role in the Lionesses’ success at last year’s Euros tournament, scoring against both Northern Ireland and Sweden in her role as number ten. Not only will Kirby be forced to miss her fifth major tournament with England, but she will also miss Chelsea’s closing stages in their fight for their fourth successive Women’s Super League title.

The Blues currently sit third in the WSL but have three games in hand over Manchester United and Manchester City who currently top the table. Emma Hayes will lead Chelsea as they take on Liverpool at Kingsmeadow this evening (Wednesday 3 May).

Fran Kirby celebrates scoring during England’s Euros semi-final win against Sweden

What’s been said?

Fran Kirby took to her social media accounts to say that she was “gutted” to be missing the World Cup. On Twitter, the midfielder said: “Unfortunately after few months of rehab the decision has been made that I will require surgery on my knee. I have been trying my best to not have to undergo this but unfortunately my progress has been limited.

“I’m absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup. I’m going to be doing everything possible to be ready for the start of next season.”

Speaking on Tuesday, after the Women’s Nationals League draw had taken place, Wiegman said: “It is devastating for the players and they are understandably gutted. Leah has done a tremendous job as our captain and she was in good form when it happened. It is horrible for her and sad for the whole team that she will be unavailable. She will be missed. It is the same with Fran. She has been out for longer and it is a different injury but we had hoped she would be able to keep progressing.”

Who else will miss the World Cup?

Kirby is now the third confirmed absence from the Lioness squad for the upcoming tournament. Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Leah Williamson will both be sidelined due to ACL injuries which were suffered in November and April respectively. Mead, the Euros top scorer and Player of the Tournament, had been hoping to recover in time to travel to Australia and New Zealand in time, but Wiegman revealed it would take a ‘miracle’ for the Gunners’ forward to feature.

Millie Bright still remains a concern with little update being given on her condition. The defender has been sidelined following a knee injury she suffered in Chelsea’s Champions League win over Lyon and was seen on crutches as recently as 10 April but has vowed to be ready in time for this summer. Barcelona’s Lucy Bronze recently underwent a keyhole surgery on her knee but is expected to make a full recovery within a matter of weeks.