Harvey Barnes has been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham this summer

Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is keen to improve his side's attacking options this summer as the Magpies prepare to compete in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. They have already added one marque signing in the form of Sandro Tonali earlier this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barnes was a member of the Leicester team which was relegated from the top-flight last season, but he enjoyed an excellent individual campaign which saw him finish as the teams top scorer with 13 Premier League goals.

Leicester have been resigned to losing their star man since their demotion to the Championship as they look to rebuild their team for next season.

Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign Barnes but they could also face competition from a number of other clubs including Aston Villa and West Ham.

But what is the latest on Harvey Barnes’ future at Leicester City and how much is the England international likely to cost?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Harvey Barnes leaving Leicester City?

Leicester were relegated from the Championship last term. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harvey Barnes is a Leicester City academy graduate who has established himself as a fan favourite since his breakthrough season in 2019.

However, it appears increasingly likely that Barnes will leave the Foxes this summer as they have been placed under extra pressure to sell their star assets due to the reduction in television revenue in the second tier of English football.

Leicester have already sold James Maddison to Tottenham for a fee in the region of £40 million, and also saw the departure of Belgian international Youri Tielemans who joined Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Barnes is believed to be keen to remain in the Premier League and it is likely that he will want to increase his chances of an England call up in Euro 2024 next summer.

How much is Harvey Barnes likely to cost?

Harvey Barnes has one England cap to his name. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harvey Barnes has been a key asset to Leicester City for a number of seasons and he was part of the team which won the FA Cup in 2021. A year later he lifted the Community Shield and also played a defining role as the Foxes finished in the top-half whilst reaching a Europa Conference League semi-final.

This prompted interest from a number of top clubs last summer including Newcastle United, but they were reportedly put off by the £60 million valuation.

Barnes enjoyed his most prolific season to date last term by scoring 13 goals, but it looks increasingly likely that the Foxes will have to settle for a lower fee and the Guardian believes that Barnes is likely to cost between £35 million and £40 million.

Who is the favourite to sign Harvey Barnes?

West Ham United and Aston Villa were the early favourites to sign Harvey Barnes earlier this summer as both clubs prepare for life in Europe next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Magpies have now emerged as the clear favourites to sign the England international as they look to strengthen their team for Champions League football next season.

Eddie Howe has a host of wingers at his disposal including Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint Maximin and Anthony Gordon while he has opted to use Joelinton and Alexander Isak in the wide areas at times last season.

The move for Barnes has prompted speculation about the future of Saint Maximin and a number of Saudi Arabian teams are reportedly interested in the Frenchman.

Here are the SkyBet favourites to sign Harvey Barnes before the closure of the summer transfer window. (Odds correct as of 8 July)